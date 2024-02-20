Home Sweet Hub: Boston Home Launches ‘Find It Home’ Directory

Your next home project starts here.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Forget frantic Google searches and endless recommendations from neighbors. Finding the perfect design pro just got a whole lot easier. Boston Home magazine, your trusted guide to creating dream living spaces, has relaunched its Find It Home directory, connecting homeowners with top-notch local design professionals. This revamped resource isn’t your average online listing. Imagine it as your personalized Rolodex of talent, curated by the design experts you already trust. Gone are the days of wading through irrelevant options. Now, with a few clicks, you can search by specialty, ensuring you find professionals who understand your unique needs and local nuances.

Whether you’re embarking on a full-scale renovation or seeking a skilled hand for a smaller project, Find It Home has you covered. Meet experienced architects, interior designers, landscape gurus, builders, and more, all vetted and ready to turn your vision into reality.

So, what’s new and exciting about Find It Home?

Targeted searches: Find professionals serving your specific needs.

Find professionals serving your specific needs. Detailed profiles: Go beyond basic contact information. Featured listings showcase portfolios, awards, and rave client testimonials, giving you peace of mind and inspiration.

Go beyond basic contact information. Featured listings showcase portfolios, awards, and rave client testimonials, giving you peace of mind and inspiration. Enhanced user experience: The sleek, intuitive interface makes finding the right pro a breeze.

Boston Home’s Find It Home directory is more than just a directory. It’s a community of passionate design enthusiasts and skilled professionals, all coming together to create beautiful and functional homes. So, whether you’re a homeowner seeking your dream team or a professional ready to showcase your expertise, this relaunch marks an exciting new chapter in Boston’s design landscape. Visit Find It Home today and unlock the door to your design dreams!

Try Find It Home here.