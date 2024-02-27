Designer Holly Gagne Creates a Boutique Newburyport Retreat from a Craftsman Home

Friends and family are always welcome in this empty nest, where the moody New England aesthetic has a global, bohemian flavor.

Design clients often reference boutique hotels as inspiration for a room in their home, be it a cocktail lounge or a spa-like primary bath. Holly Gagne’s clients, newly minted empty-nesters in what Gagne dubs the “fun post-parenting phase of life,” intended their entire home to feel like a retreat, one that their three grown sons, extended family, and dear friends would visit often. They built their Craftsman-style home in Newburyport, attracted by the town’s varied natural environments and walkable downtown. “This home is about gathering people,” the homeowner says. “Having loved ones scattered throughout brings us joy.”

The vibe leans into comfort and ease. “We wanted that visceral experience of arriving somewhere that feels grounding so you can relax, a place that touches all of your senses,” the homeowner says. The couple even specified a signature scent: an earthy candle called “Camp” with notes of pine, smoke, and sandalwood that Gagne created with Maine maker Near & Native. There was a conceptual soundtrack, too: Bossa Nova music. “They sent detailed narratives describing how they imagined the home would look and feel—stories for us to translate into an aesthetic,” Tina Sanchez, the lead designer at Gagne’s firm, says.

The interiors are cozy, laid-back, moody, masculine, and a touch bohemian. There are character-grade oak floors, oak beams, and cabinetry stained a mid-tone brown, plus some natural mahogany ceilings. “These warm-toned woods were a welcome change at a time everyone was asking for pale oak,” Gagne says.

Millwork and shiplap paneling in blues and greens match the duskiness of the home’s dark green-gray exterior, while vintage rugs and tiles with global flavor offer quick hits of subtle pattern. Warm white nickel-gap ceilings and walls balance the dark elements. “It’s not a super sunny house, so we didn’t want to go so moody that it felt gloomy,” Gagne says.

The great room makes entertaining and hunkering down a delight. A granite ledgestone fireplace anchors a comfy U-shaped sectional, while tactile décor elements and a curated collection of books remind the owners of two favorite destinations: Singita Pamushana Lodge in Zimbabwe and the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, California.

The rustic wood range hood and backsplash of Tabarka tiles that look as though the owners might have picked them up on their travels are the focal point of the kitchen. Stools with rope backs line two sides of the smoky green island, a color echoed by the patinated shades of the Urban Electric light fixture. A live-edge walnut table surrounded by leather chairs encourages guests to linger over dinner.

The greenhouse-like sunroom, which is filled with plants, beckons throughout the day. “We make coffee in the scullery and head to the sunroom, where the radiant-heat floors are on a timer, and watch early morning birds come and go,” the owner shares. “It really brings the outdoors in.”

The English-style scullery offers ancillary kitchen function; at its heart, however, it is a creative workshop. Here, they rinse and preserve produce from the vegetable garden, repot plants, and arrange flowers snipped from the pollinator garden. A soapstone-topped oak table on casters provides another work surface or a spot to sip wine or work on a laptop.

Upstairs, the bedroom suites are serene; in the basement, the spa with infrared sauna, aromatherapy steam shower, and jacuzzi tub are sublime. Friends have an open invitation to indulge when the couple is away. “I love when they text photos of their spa day,” the owner says. “The greatest compliment is when guests say, ‘Your home is so warm and cozy, I just want to curl up with a book.’”

UNDERGROUND ELEGANCE

To unify the basement with the rest of the home, Gagne incorporated the same high-end materials and attention to detail that she used in the upstairs living spaces. Wide stone stairs with a row of plants lead down from the pool in the backyard, helping to meld the basement with the outdoors while the glass door pulls in sunlight.

Architect

Scott Brown

Builder

Windward Shaw

Interior Designer

Holly Gagne Interior Design

Landscape Designer

Debi Libuda Landscape Design

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2024 issue, with the headline “Everyday Retreat.”