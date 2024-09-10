So You Want to Live in Duxbury?

A coastal haven where tranquility meets top-tier schools, this secluded enclave commands premium real estate—and it’s worth every penny.

1. Pick Your Price Point

Situated roughly 35 miles from Boston, this South Shore town caters to both year-round residents and summer inhabitants lured by the seaside setting. Homes here are pricey, with a median listing price of $1 million in 2023. There are usually several multimillion-dollar properties on the market, and though these gracious waterfront compounds are offset by a handful of smaller homes, you’ll typically find only one or two of them priced under $1 million at any given time.

2. Plot Your Commute

On a light-traffic day, you can breeze into the city from Duxbury in about 40 minutes by car. But it’s easily double—and sometimes triple—that during the busy morning and evening commutes. Your best bet is to hop on the commuter rail, which stops in nearby Kingston and takes just under an hour to get to South Station.

3. Take in the Vibe

With a population of approximately 16,000, Duxbury is a secluded small town oozing with New England charm. The town’s jewel is Duxbury Beach, a 6-mile barrier beach that separates Duxbury Bay from the Atlantic. It’s accessible by the historical half-mile-long wooden Powder Point Bridge. Downtown boutiques are distinctive, if a little pricey, and the eateries are top-tier: The bakery French Memories whips up melt-in-your-mouth croissants, and the Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm shucks the freshest bivalves.

4. Check out the Culture

During the early 1800s, Duxbury had about 20 shipyards and was one of the best-known shipbuilding centers in the country. Shipbuilders built grand homes, including the King Caesar House, a town landmark now open to the public. Nearby, the Alden House memorializes Mayflower passengers and Duxbury residents John and Priscilla Alden, a couple immortalized as one of America’s great love stories in a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem.

5. Scope out the Schools

With two elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school ranked No. 32 in our Top Schools in Greater Boston list for 2024, Duxbury’s education system is highly regarded by residents. Most local families send their children to the public schools, though some opt to attend Bay Farm Montessori Academy, which goes through sixth grade.

First published in the print edition of the September 2024 issue with the headline, “So You Want to Live In…Duxbury.”

