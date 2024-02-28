Boston Home

The Power of Flowers (and Peach Fuzz) to Uplift Spaces and Spirits

Fresh, fragrant blooms have the ability to transform spaces and one’s state of mind.

Set against a backdrop painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Fantasy Blue” on top of Ferran “Ravello” fabric from CK Collective, botanicals include: umbrella fern, fringed tulips, hyacinths, clematis, anemone, ranunculus, privet berries, scabiosa, and orithogalum. The container is a Nantucket basket bag. / Photo by Sarah Winchester / Floral Design by Figge Floral Studio

For this special shoot, floral designer Jennifer Figge created brilliant arrangements and accompanying backdrops evocative of spring. They were inspired by Pantone’s 2024 color of the year, Peach Fuzz, through coordinating color palettes. May the delightful displays ignite your inspiration.

Set against de Gournay’s “Amazonia” in standard colors on Edo Chalk Pink—painted Xuan paper, botanicals include: peonies, ranunculus, blackberry, paperwhites, tulips, and fringe tulips arranged in a silver Kashmir keinz. / Photo by Sarah Winchester / Floral Design by Figge Floral Studio

Arranged in a vintage silver container against Peter Dunham’s “Tuareg” wallcovering from Studio 534, botanicals include: mimosa, David Austin Rose, ranunculus, hellabore, geranium, and daffodils. / Photo by Sarah Winchester / Floral Design by Figge Floral Studio

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2024 issue, with the headline “Flower Power.” 

