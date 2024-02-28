The Power of Flowers (and Peach Fuzz) to Uplift Spaces and Spirits

Fresh, fragrant blooms have the ability to transform spaces and one’s state of mind.

For this special shoot, floral designer Jennifer Figge created brilliant arrangements and accompanying backdrops evocative of spring. They were inspired by Pantone’s 2024 color of the year, Peach Fuzz, through coordinating color palettes. May the delightful displays ignite your inspiration.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2024 issue, with the headline “Flower Power.”