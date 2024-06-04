News

Real Estate Showdown: A Southie Penthouse vs. a Townhouse in Needham

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a chic South Boston condo with a spacious townhome in the suburbs.

LISTING AGENTS: KARINA MEJIA, THE LEGACY GROUP, EVO REAL ESTATE GROUP (BOSTON); ALISON BORRELLI, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (NEEDHAM)

532-34 E. Third St., #6, BostonSale Price: ~$1,725,000246 Hunnewell St., #1, Needham
$1,799,900
78
1,123 square feet
3
2 full		Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms		$1,700,000
5
4,184 square feet
5
5 full

What’s your definition of luxury? It might sound a little something like this: a sleekly designed penthouse with sweeping city views and private outdoor space. The new owners of this swanky duplex in Southie have all that and more (including a prime parking spot). Designed for entertaining, the mod kitchen boasts quartz countertops and gourmet Fisher & Paykel appliances. Two guest bedrooms on the main floor, plus a sun-soaked primary bedroom with its own private deck, add to the appeal. There’s also an entertainment room upstairs—oh, and smart-home technology throughout, because nothing says posh like a shower you can control from your phone.

Luxury isn’t limited to city life, of course. In Needham Heights, this newly built townhome offers its own creature comforts, albeit in a much larger package. The home’s design is open and bright, featuring five expansive bedrooms, an ample chef’s kitchen, a private yard, and a third-floor bonus room. Space to play in the ’burbs apparently didn’t add much to the property’s value relative to the Southie option, though, given that it sold for just $800 more.

 

