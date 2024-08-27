Designer Taryn Bone Brings Dark Elegance to a Somerville Kitchen
Sleek and a little bit sexy, in this kitchen, the whole is greater than its parts.
Although the kitchen in the triple-decker that Taryn Bone’s client purchased in Somerville was warm and cheerful—white subway tile, butcherblock countertops, and a farmhouse sink—it did not align with her distinctly contemporary taste. “She wanted a super-modern design with clean lines and dark colors,” says Bone, the creative director of Bone Collective Studio.
The kitchen was not laid out particularly well either; the back wall was mostly blank, and the center had a too-small freestanding island. To streamline the space and allow for a substantial center island—the homeowner is an avid vegetarian cook—Bone closed windows on either end, did away with a pesky column, and swapped the chunky French doors for spare ones with industrial style.
The majority of function—a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Wolf range, a pair of dishwasher drawers, and a workstation sink—sweeps across a single wall. Bone suggested FORM cabinetry for its modern aesthetic; her client quickly embraced its matte-black laminate fronts with anti-fingerprint finish. “She was adamant that the kitchen be no fuss and maintenance-free,” Bone shares.
Bone devised a black-on-black scheme using the matte-black fronts for the base cabinets and vertical elements, a textural field of stacked, matte-black porcelain tiles for the backsplash, and a sculptural, black gooseneck faucet that all but disappears against it. The Neolith countertops are black, too, and highly durable.
A swath of walnut-toned upper cabinets warms the tableau, and the material repeats on the base of the island. Oval-shaped, smoked-black-glass pendants soften the multitude of crisp lines and offer contrast at the top of the room. Behind the island, the coffee-bar cabinetry follows the same matte-black-and-walnut format. “The materials are the focus of this kitchen, not the functions; those are hidden,” Bone says. The effect? Handsome, mod, and a little bit sexy.
Architect and Interior Designer Bone Collective Studio
Cabinetry FORM
Contractor Artisans Homes & Renovations
First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Fall 2024 issue, with the headline, “Field of Focus.”