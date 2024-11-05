Real Estate Showdown: A Classic Cape in Needham vs. an Arts and Crafts-Style J.P. Home
It's amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a cheery green home west of Boston with a three-story Jamaica Plain residence.
Listing Agents: Ryan Cook, William Raveis (Needham); Randal Engelmann, Focus Real Estate (Jamaica Plain)
Photo by Luxe Life Productions (needham); Helio Book Photography (jamaica plain)
|166 Hillcrest Rd., Needham
|Sale Price: ~$1,600,000
|82 Perkins St., Boston
|$1,445,000
2
2,496 square feet
3
2 full, 1 half
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$1,495,000
15
2,270 square feet
6
2 full
Out in the ’burbs, buyers can find almost any architectural style their heart desires. That includes this Cape Cod–style home conveniently located near the top-rated Broadmeadow Elementary School. With an updated kitchen and bathrooms, a finished lower level, and a sprawling back deck, there’s space for the whole family here.
Eight miles east in Jamaica Plain, this Arts and Crafts stucco Colonial is a rare single-family find among the neighborhood’s many triple-deckers and condos. Built in 1920, its time-honored exterior is matched by antique built-in cabinetry and stained-glass windows. The fenced-in brick patio, meanwhile, offers privacy that can be hard to find in the city. While both houses sold for above their asking price, the Needham home looks like the clear winner—not just for its updated features, high ceilings, and sunset views, but also because it took only two days to sell.
First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s November 2024 with the headline, “A Classic Cape in Needham vs. an Arts and Crafts-Style J.P. Home.”