Savr Debuts in the Seaport with Cozy Bistro Vibes

Head to the luxurious St. Regis Residences for steak, seafood, pasta, and plenty of whiskey.

With cozy bistro vibes and wood-fired everything, Savr debuts in the Seaport District on July 13, located at the swanky St. Regis Residences—and it’s open to the public, not just to residents of the luxe amenity-filled building. The menu is a comfortable collection of classics with a few twists, precisely what you’d want from a restaurant with the tagline “spirited American bistro”: slow-roasted prime rib, steaks (including an American wagyu selection), pastas made in-house, local seafood. To drink, a lengthy whiskey list complements the food—not to mention a trio of espresso martinis, possibly Boston’s favorite drink.

Executive chef Danny Levesque—most recently the executive chef at Abe & Louie’s, so you know he knows steak—previously told Boston that it’s “a fun concept, an eclectic menu for an American bistro.” That playfulness comes out especially among the appetizers, with dishes like lobster and scallop potstickers with soy-sriracha butter or crispy Old Bay fried oysters with remoulade and chermoula. Savr also features quite a bit of wood-fired grilling, with the steaks, some seafood dishes, and some vegetables all going over the flames.

The restaurant puts an emphasis on old-school hospitality, with managing partner David Doyle looking back to an era of dining where the owner is front and center, greeting everyone who walks through the door. (The Smith & Wollensky alum most recently worked as regional director for Rebel Restaurants, overseeing several locations of Tony C’s and Temazal Tequila Cantina.) “My dream has always been to be at the front of a restaurant that delivers a world-class experience that is at the same time friendly, welcoming, and feels almost like a clubhouse for our guests,” said Doyle, via press release.

Savr, located on the waterfront and featuring deck seating outdoors, spans two stories linked by an eye-catching staircase. There are bars on both levels, as well as private space available for events. Dinner service begins July 13, with lunch and brunch following later in July.

150 Seaport Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, 617-553-7287, savrtm.com.