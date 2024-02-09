Where to Eat in Greater Boston in February 2024

New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

The shortest month of the year is underway, and we’ve been eating well. Here’s our monthly guide on where to eat around Greater Boston—a mix of new restaurants, old restaurants doing new things, a few particularly great meals Boston staffers have enjoyed lately, and a peek ahead at imminent openings.

Jump to:

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings you’ve got to check out.

Mothership

Looking for a way to keep the kids occupied during vacation week? Treat ’em to an order of “chicken tendies” while you tuck into roast chicken at this recently opened neighborhood restaurant from the Revival Cafe & Kitchen team. Might we suggest “That ’90s Lava Cake” to end the meal?

125 Cambridgepark Dr., Cambridge, 617-665-5899, mothershipalewife.com.

Mountain House

Better get here early! Having recently expanded from New York to Allston, this Sichuan Chinese spot continues to draw lines for its spicy cuisine and date-night vibes. Our top picks (so far): la-zi chicken, golden corn kernels, sizzling crispy tofu, and house special pig feet soup.

89 Brighton Ave., Allston, Boston, 617-329-6920, szechuanmountainhouse.com.

Sally’s Apizza

More New Haven pizza has arrived in Massachusetts, and we’re totally here for it. Any of the pleasantly charred, thin-crust pies are worth the trip to Woburn, but our favorite is the potato-and-rosemary. (Try adding bacon.) Reservations highly recommended.

300 Mishawum Dr. (Woburn Village), Woburn, 781-399-5264, sallysapizza.com.

Wade BBQ

This new takeout barbecue joint is already turning heads, and no wonder: Its mac ’n’ cheese with pork belly burnt ends is just the thing to get you through the coldest of days. Don’t forget the side of cornbread.

5 Sanborn Ct., Union Square, Somerville, 857-266-4628, wadebbq.com.

Older Restaurants Doing New Things

Interesting menu changes, special events, new chefs.

Boston Harbor Hotel

Calling all vino lovers: Through the end of March, the waterfront hotel is playing host to the Boston Wine & Food Festival. Watch for winemaker dinners, special tastings, brunches, and more.

70 Rowes Wharf, Downtown Boston (Waterfront), 617-439-7000, boswineandfoodfestival.com.

Sonsie

If you haven’t been to Sonsie in a while, now is the time to revisit the Newbury Street classic, which celebrated its 30th anniversary at the end of 2023. The power order? Prosciutto-and-arugula pizza with a side of people-watching.

327 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-351-2500, sonsieboston.com.

Staff Recommendations

Just a few places we’ve enjoyed recently that we think you’ll love too.

The Eaves

There’s still some disco in the soundtrack—and lots of incredible food and drink—at this quirky Vietnam-meets-New-England restaurant and bar nestled into a tiny space at Somerville’s Bow Market. After a recent visit, we felt compelled to add it to our updated guide to Greater Boston’s most romantic restaurants because it feels so date-night-y: dark, intimate vibes; dishes made to be shared; the feeling that you’re on vacation halfway around the world. Current must-try dish: Hanoi-style bún chả vịt, grilled duck and vermicelli with spicy broth.

1 Bow Market Way (Bow Market), Union Square, Somerville, instagram.com/midnight_eaves.

Prima

Carbs, cheese, and meat—this new-ish Italian steakhouse hits all the right (and filling) notes. Definitely try something from the mozzarella bar; definitely get the chicken parm, which is roughly as big as your torso. Alas, you may run out of room before dessert, but if not, there’s a jumbo cannoli awaiting you.

10 City Sq., Charlestown, Boston, 617-804-7400, primaboston.com.

Viet Citron

The ultra-crispy pork belly is reason enough to escape the city to hit up this counter-service Vietnamese spot in Burlington. Get it atop vermicelli (our favorite), rice, or a salad, or in a bánh mì, and you’re going to have a great meal. (Be sure to add an egg roll or two to your order.) Note: The lunch rush gets busy; there’s some seating available, but you might be taking your meal to go.

47 Middlesex Tpke., Burlington, 781-750-3021, vietcitron.com.

Looking Ahead

We’ve got an eye out for these soon-to-open spots. (Find our full list of 2024 anticipated openings here.)

La Padrona

In the city’s most sizzling opening of 2024, chef Jody Adams returns to a focus on regional Italian cuisine at La Padrona, with her restaurant group A Street Hospitality (Trade, Porto), which also includes CEO Eric Papachristos and COO Jon Mendez. The team is currently aiming for an April 2024 debut at Raffles Boston.

40 Trinity Pl. (Raffles Boston), Back Bay, Boston, raffles.com/boston.

Yume Ga Arukara

We can’t get enough of the chili-oil-slicked udon noodles at this Cambridge fave—and we’re in luck! It’s slated for an expansion across the river later this month. The new space is bigger and will offer full service, an expanded menu, and beer and wine.

70 Pier 4 Blvd., Suite 260, Seaport District, Boston, yumegaarukara.com.

A version of this guide first appeared in the print edition of the February 2024 issue with the headline, “Hot List.”