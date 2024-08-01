Where to Eat in Greater Boston in August 2024

Nine places you need to try this month.

1. Café Pastel

This European-style café by chef George Mendes (Amar at Raffles Boston) is the next best thing to a morning espresso in Lisbon. Snag one of his famed egg-custard tarts for a perfect pick-me-up to the day.

40 Trinity Place, Boston, raffles.com/boston.

2. Day & Night Cereal Bar

Go ahead and indulge those Saturday-morning cravings for sugary cereal at this new dessert bar: The concoctions of ice cream topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Froot Loops, and more are sure to be a hit with kids of all ages.

6 Tremont St., Brighton, dayandnightcereal.com.

3. Folio

This long-awaited restaurant within the Boston Athenaeum is guaranteed to be a bestseller, thanks to elevated café fare from the Catered Affair, the team behind Boston Public Library’s Map Room Lounge.

14A Beacon St., Boston, thecateredaffair.com.

4. Island Creek Oysters Farm Tours

It’s just not summer without oysters. For the bivalve curious, two-hour summer tours of Island Creek include a jaunt around the hatchery, a boat ride through Duxbury Bay, and a reserved table at the raw bar.

Tours run every Wednesday-Sunday, through September 29. 403-9, Washington St., Duxbury, islandcreekoysters.com.

5. The Layover

This oasis on the roof of Cunard Tavern is sure to be Eastie’s new launch pad for carefree weekends. Take flight with chef Nate Carr’s duck spring rolls and crab rangoons, plus first-class tropical cocktails.

24 Orleans St., Boston, cunardtavern.com.

6. Le Mari

What’s better than a restaurant with a patio? A restaurant with two patios. That’s what you’ll find at Fox & the Knife alum Leigh Whittaker’s new restaurant, which means “the husband” in French.

259 Newbury St., Boston, lemarirestaurantboston.com.

7. Monteverdi

The newest venture from Seth Greenberg, the Boston restaurateur behind Mistral and Serafina, is an “elevated Italian” restaurant that sits along the Charles River. The seven-section menu features flatbread pizzas, fresh pasta and “fun and bouncy” bucatini, in Chef Christian Ellis’s words, but one specialty is the roasted chicken—a tribute to the chicken served at the iconic South End French restaurant Hamersley’s Bistro.

40 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge, 617-806-4100, monteverdirestaurant.com

8. The Red Fox Restaurant & Lounge

Summer-vacation hangouts in friends’ basements when you were a kid have nothing on the glammed-out subterranean spot from the crew behind Tony & Elaine’s. Burrow into plates of handrolled pasta and slip into the back bar for a sneaky martini, too.

326 Commercial St., Boston, redfoxnorthend.com.

9. Strega After Dark

Sleek Strega is fueling late summer nights with a new “after-dark” menu, served Wednesday to Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. The espresso martinis, in particular, promise to keep the party going.

1 Marina Park Dr., Boston and 64 Arlington St. at Park Plaza, Boston, stregaitaliano.com.