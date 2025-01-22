Here Are the 2025 James Beard Semifinalists in New England

Greater Boston gets some solid representation on this year’s long list, which will be whittled down to nominees and then winners later in the year.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Awards season starts today in the food world: It’s time once again for phase one of the James Beard Foundation’s annual restaurant and chef awards, now in its 35th year, starting with the announcement of a long list of semifinalists. Excitedly, Greater Boston gets a bit more representation than it did last year, with eight local people and places landing in the national categories. An additional eight chefs appear in the Northeast-region chef category. Talented neighbors elsewhere around New England get quite a few shout-outs, too.

Beards—considered top-tier awards in the United States food scene—will be given in 13 national categories this year, including three new drink-related categories (Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service). There are also 12 regional Best Chef awards given out. (Beyond the restaurant and chef awards, there are also media and impact awards, which are announced at different times.)

Here’s the full rundown on how the awards work, but in short, public recommendations are taken into account through an open call process, and a voting body of appointed judges around the country and Beard Foundation subcommittee members make the decisions. A shortened nominee list will be announced April 2, and winners will be named and celebrated at a June 16 gala in Chicago.

Below, find details on the Massachusetts restaurant and chef semifinalists for 2025, plus a quick peek at semifinalists elsewhere in New England.

Local Semifinalists in National Categories

Douglass Williams of Mida

Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalist

Williams recently opened the fourth location (Fenway) of his South End-born Italian restaurant Mida, beloved for its pasta and hospitality. (Swing by the South End or East Boston location on a Monday for an outstanding all-you-can-eat pasta feast for two.) He also has a casual pizzeria, Apizza, inside a West End food hall.

782 Tremont St., South End, Boston, 617-936-3490, and other locations, midaboston.com.

Cassie Piuma of Sarma

Outstanding Chef semifinalist

No surprise to see Piuma on the list as her Mediterranean-inspired Somerville hot spot is one of the toughest reservations in town (and gets frequent acclaim locally and beyond). Might we suggest attempting to snag a bar seat and a taste of the fan-favorite fried chicken in celebration?

249 Pearl St., Somerville, 617-764-4464, sarmarestaurant.com.

Lune

Best New Restaurant semifinalist

Add this tiny, seasonal Dennis Port newbie from wife-and-husband duo Charlotte and Mick Formichella to your summer-on-the-Cape plans. The team serves a hyperlocal, ever-changing tasting menu out of an open kitchen (plus a less formal à la carte wine bar service one night a week), and the attention it got in its first season mean you’ll want to keep an eye out for the opening of 2025 reservations and get ready to snap one up quickly.

587 MA-28, Dennis Port, 508-237-6597, lunecapecod.com.

Somaek

Best New Restaurant semifinalist

This buzzy 2024 opening and its adjacent sibling spots (a cocktail bar/listening lounge and a sushi bar) come from a powerful collaboration between the team behind JM Curley (and more) and chef-restaurateur Jamie Bissonnette (formerly of Toro, Coppa, etc.) Somaek celebrates homestyle Korean cooking, and Bissonnette’s Korean mother-in-law, Soon Han, is credited as consulting chef.

11 Temple Pl., Downtown Crossing, Boston, somaek.com.

Equal Measure

Best New Bar semifinalist

When Kenmore Square brasserie Eastern Standard was reborn near its closed original location in late 2023, the Hawthorne—its late sibling cocktail bar—was not revived alongside it. Instead, Eastern Standard 2.0 got a brand new cocktail-focused sibling and neighbor, Equal Measure, featuring delightful concoctions by the group’s longtime beverage superstar Jackson Cannon. The space and name are different, but the same careful attention to every little boozy detail remains.

775 Beacon St., Fenway, Boston, equalmeasurebos.com.

Merai

Best New Bar semifinalist

With “elevated dive bar” vibes, this lively Brookline drinking spot from the crew behind Thai gem Mahaniyom features a food menu of Thai fusion (think: tom kha mushroom risotto, khao soi fettuccine) and creative cocktails with a focus on easy-drinking highballs.

14 Harvard St., Brookline Village, meraibar.com.

Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale of the Koji Club

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service semifinalist

We agree! DiPasquale is an expert in sake—and maybe even more importantly, an expert in making people feel so very welcome in her cozy Brighton bar, whether they’re sake newbies or connoisseurs. The Koji Club is a unique destination, and Boston is better for it.

525 Western Ave. (Charles River Speedway), Brighton, Boston, thekojiclub.com.

Oscar Simoza of the Wig Shop

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service semifinalist

Another from the JM Curley crew: Simoza oversees the boozy magic at this swanky cocktail lounge next door. Try his signature Rise & Grind cocktail, a rum-and-coffee combo that plays on ingredients that bring him back to his Venezuelan roots.

27 Temple Pl., Downtown Crossing, Boston, wigshopboston.com.

Best Chef: Northeast Semifinalists

In addition to the national categories, the Beard foundation breaks up the country into pieces for 12 regional Best Chef awards. The Northeast region—aka New England—includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Here are the Massachusetts semifinalists for 2025:

John DaSilva of Chickadee (Seaport)

Connor Dennehy of Talulla (Cambridge)

Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger (Cambridge)—The Beard Foundation mentions the original Providence location in today’s announcement, but we’ve got a location here as well.

Valentine Howell of Black Cat (Jamaica Plain)

Kwasi Kwaa of Comfort Kitchen (Dorchester)

Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar (Lynn)

Erin Miller of Urban Hearth (Cambridge)

Michael Serpa of Select Oyster (Back Bay)

New England Semifinalists Beyond Massachusetts

Start planning some road trips! Loads of incredible spots to visit elsewhere in our region, from Providence to Portland and beyond. Here are the 2025 semifinalists: