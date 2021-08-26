Travel Guide: Explore the Natural Wonders of the Catskills

Design-forward digs, locally sourced cuisine, and all the nature you can handle set the stage for a weekend of R & R at this buzzy New York hideaway.

STAY

New Pastures

New York’s Catskills Region has seen an impressive resurgence in popularity in recent years—and, if you ask us, a newfound appreciation for the area’s sparkling waterfalls, ample hiking trails, and gorgeous foliage is just part of the equation. The mountainous locale now offers an array of fresh lodging options, from the recently introduced glamping cabins at Windham’s Eastwind hotel—outfitted with private bathrooms and Frette linens—to the boutique accommodations at Urban Cowboy, in Big Indian. Opened in 2020, the property’s designed-to-the-nines suites wow with clawfoot tubs, custom wallcoverings, and private decks for admiring forest views.

EAT

Memorable Bites

Hungry? For a farm-to-table meal with a side of classic Catskills ambiance (think: bar shelves crafted from found branches and logs), book a table at Peekamoose. Set in Big Indian, the longstanding restaurant appeals to discerning taste buds with entrées such as English spring pea risotto and pan-roasted rainbow trout.

For a more casual meal, head to The Kaatskeller in Livingston Manor. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating options, including a cane-paneled bungalow and a picnic-table-filled garden with string lights, the eatery specializes in wood-fired pizzas like “The Manor,” complete with aged prosciutto and local mozzarella.

SEE

Curated Collectibles

When you’re through exploring the area’s many natural wonders (might we suggest Upstate Adventure Guides for expert-led backpacking and paddling excursions?), hunt for souvenirs at Homestedt, in Livingston Manner. Helmed by a husband-wife interior-design team, the inviting home-wares shop stocks handmade wooden bowls, Opinel knives, gorgeous Redecker brushes, and more. Afterward, make your way to Long Weekend, which lies just around the block. A haven of vintage furniture and accessories, the store counts French-made “Tulip” stools, soap dishes by Siera Matsuo Ceramics, and Capra Designs planters among its many treasures.