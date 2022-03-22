Travel Guide: Stroll the Beaches and Boulevards of Miami

The “Magic City” has some new and old tricks up its sleeve.

From its pristine beaches and dazzling art deco buildings to the vibrant nightlife and famed Cuban and Latin-infused cuisines, Miami boasts a well-earned reputation as an iconic destination everyone should experience. Strolling along the bustling boulevards of South Beach and Little Havana is, obviously, a must, but new thrills can be found around every corner.

Ready to start exploring? Hop aboard a yacht to see how the one-percenters live on the Millionaire’s Row sightseeing cruise, which floats by the homes of J.Lo, Cruise, Iglesias, and other A-listers. For a bit more eccentricity but no less pizzazz, check out Superblue, an immersive art center first opened in 2021. There, you can walk through four mind-bending dreamscapes, including a mirrored labyrinth by artist Es Devlin and (for an extra fee) an experience from teamLab where you’ll get up close and personal with clouds made of soap bubbles; complimentary ponchos are provided, because of course they are. For family fun, meanwhile, the expansive Frost Science museum includes a planetarium and an aquarium. Its newest exhibition, “Sherlock Holmes,” opens in May 2022 and allows visitors to test their powers of observation while solving a mystery.

If outdoorsy diversions are more your speed, Miami has plenty to offer on that front, too. Plan an excursion to Biscayne Bay, located in one of the most spectacular national parks in the South, and kayak your way through mangroves or scuba-dive around mysterious shipwrecks on a guided tour. We also recommend making a reservation for a refreshing dip in the Venetian Pool in nearby Coral Gables. Designed in 1923, the gorgeous, spring-fed public-pool complex features waterfalls, cave-like grottos, and fantastic views of the city from its loggias and porticos.

Need a breather from all this aquatic adventure? Enjoy a mojito and the raw bar at Monty’s Sunset, one of the best happy-hour locales on South Beach. Or grab a table at Tropezón, an Andalusian-style tapas and gin bar. This friendly establishment on historic Española Way serves up craft cocktails, empanadas, local fish, and its cowboy rib-eye for hungry travelers.

With your second wind restored, you’ll be ready to hit the dance floor of legendary night club LIV, widely considered a Miami rite of passage. Hey, you only LIV once. But after seeing all this city has in store, you may want to visit at least twice.

Getting There

Several airlines offer nonstop, daily service from Logan to Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports, including American, Spirit, and United, with roundtrip fares of less than $100.

Staying There

The newly opened Esmé Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach offers a glimpse into the city’s storied past. A $40 million renovation to the property’s eight buildings—one of which was once used by Al Capone to run a gambling syndicate—has rejuvenated this former 1920s art colony with a new rooftop pool and five on-site restaurants, while nodding to its history via little touches (think: antique-style rotary phones in guest rooms).