Fall Foliage 2024: Plan Your Day Trips with this Interactive Map

Let the New England leaf-peeping preparation begin.

Much like Rory’s grandpa Richard Gilmore, New England is the epitome of autumn. Summer is almost over (note: brat summer is officially done) and while we’ll all be sad to bid farewell to trips to the beach, theme park outings, and glamping excursions, we’ll at least be transitioning to the very demure season of fall—arguably, the most New England of all seasons.

That means it’s the most wonderful time of the year to watch the trees change into vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and red. Good news for prospective leaf-peepers: SmokyMountains.com’s Fall Foliage Prediction Map is back to guide your autumn travel plans. A collaboration between the regional tourism site and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this interactive and data-driven tool forecasts the progression of leaf-color changes across the United States. For most of New England, the map predicts patchy to partial change by September 16, with “near peak” to “peak” throughout the region around September 30 to October 7, 2024.

This year’s vibrant summer blooms of hydrangeas and magnolias have researchers optimistic for a similarly stunning display with the dying leaves. Yankee Magazine‘s 2024 forecast—which factors in winter snowfall, drought conditions, rainfall, and other variables—predicts a “big show” due to the forest’s health and vitality. (Special thanks to foliage reporter Jim Salge, as always, for his annual analysis.)

With the crisp air, stunning foliage, picturesque landscapes, and charming towns—much like the fictional Stars Hollow—is there a region more perfect than New England in autumn? We think not.