12 Self-Care Essentials To Add to Your Wedding Registry

Turn your home into a sanctuary with a few soothing self-care staples.

Photo by Anna Tabakova / Styling by Kaylei McGaw/Anchor Artists

1 Binchotan charcoal body scrub towel, $20, Weston Table.

2 Brass-finished candle snuffer, $15, West Elm.

3 Halfmoon silk eye pillow, $28, Anthropologie.

4 Skeem “White Tea & Thyme” candle, $44, Greentail Table.

5 Kanaya nail brush, $25, Weston Table.

6 Eva Solo glass carafe with wood stopper, $69, Didriks.

7 Skeem match cloche, $30, Greentail Table.

8 Act + Acre jade scalp gua sha tool, $40, Anthropologie.

9 Vitruvi stone essential-oil diffuser, $120, West Elm.

10 “The Self-Care Spiral Planner,” $40, Anthropologie.

11 Urban Apothecary London “Fig Tree” soap, $18, Weston Table.

12 Orrefors “Ice” soap dish, $40, Didriks.

Vintage bud vase and dried flowers, stylist’s own.

