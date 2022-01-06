12 Self-Care Essentials To Add to Your Wedding Registry
Turn your home into a sanctuary with a few soothing self-care staples.
1 Binchotan charcoal body scrub towel, $20, Weston Table.
2 Brass-finished candle snuffer, $15, West Elm.
3 Halfmoon silk eye pillow, $28, Anthropologie.
4 Skeem “White Tea & Thyme” candle, $44, Greentail Table.
5 Kanaya nail brush, $25, Weston Table.
6 Eva Solo glass carafe with wood stopper, $69, Didriks.
7 Skeem match cloche, $30, Greentail Table.
8 Act + Acre jade scalp gua sha tool, $40, Anthropologie.
9 Vitruvi stone essential-oil diffuser, $120, West Elm.
10 “The Self-Care Spiral Planner,” $40, Anthropologie.
11 Urban Apothecary London “Fig Tree” soap, $18, Weston Table.
12 Orrefors “Ice” soap dish, $40, Didriks.
Vintage bud vase and dried flowers, stylist’s own.
