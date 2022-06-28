Before Their ‘Quin House Ceremony, This Duo Had One Perfect Moment Alone

The two shut down the Back Bay's exclusive social club for an intimate celebration.

Michael Benezra and Ceferina Murrell first met at work, but soon found themselves hanging out after hours having long, meaningful conversations. “There was one night, I think it was technically our first date, we started talking at dinner and by the time we were done, we actually shut the restaurant down,” Michael says. “We were just connected.” Five years later, Michael and Ceferina found themselves shutting down another restaurant—this time inside the Back Bay’s exclusive ‘Quin House for their wedding.

Before the ceremony—the first ever at the private club—the couple snapped portraits in the Wine Vault, where their reception was later held. New Leaf Flores added brightly colored bouquets at each table to contrast the dark walls and furniture. “We wanted something that stood out but didn’t overpower the tables so folks could talk,” Ceferina says. “It was basically the first time our families were able to meet.”

But before the intimate celebration with 30 of the couple’s closest family and friends could begin, the two had this moment together alone—and Michael’s only focus was on his bride. “I don’t think you’ll find a picture of me looking at the camera before the wedding,” he says. “I was just laser focused on her.”

