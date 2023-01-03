News

A Day of Reflection

A bridal-related business owner in Beacon Hill marries the man who helped her build it amidst mirrors, sunlight, and touches of gold.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE STORY

It was not love at first sight for Marina Melnikova and Mateus Oliviera. “I tried to hook him up with one of my younger employees,” Marina laughs. The future couple met in the spring of 2020 when Marina hired Mateus, who is a builder, to help expand her Beacon Hill salon, Zena Rose.

Three months in, they were dating, and by the year’s end, they were engaged. “He proposed to me on my birthday, on one knee at the salon,” Marina says. They eloped the following spring, tying the knot at the William Vale hotel in Brooklyn.

In August 2021, the pair hosted an intimate but lavish affair at the Langham, Boston, where guests watched Marina and her then-four-year-old son, Kian, float down a mirrored aisle. It was the first wedding to take place at the luxury hotel since the top-to-bottom renovation carried out during the pandemic. Mandy Connor of Hummingbird Bridal & Events created an elegant black-and-white design to complement the historical setting and evoke the look and feel of the city. “Marina came to this country from Siberia as a child, but she’s a Boston girl through and through,” Connor says. The trio recently welcomed a new baby they call Rio.

THE DETAILS

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE AISLE

Mateus built the mirrored aisle using transparent acrylic topped with a mirrored film. “The mirror doubled the volume of flowers and bounced light all around the room,” Connor says.

THE CAKE

Silver Whisk Bake Shop created a chic two-tiered cake crowned with gold-dipped orchids. “The elongated structure is very architectural, which worked well with the room,” Connor explains. The flavor? A gluten-free version of traditional strawberry shortcake.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE DRESS

Marina’s corseted, off-the-shoulder gown was the first one she tried on. “It gave me a small waist, so I thought, this is it,” the bride says.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

GETTING READY

Marina got ready at her salon, Zena Rose, which specializes in wedding-day hair and makeup. It’s also where the couple had their first look, surrounded by white roses that echoed the pink décor at the event.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE FLOWERS

Floristika Studio created glamorous displays of white and pale-pink roses surrounded by sprays of baby’s breath.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

The signature cocktails—white Russians and caipirinhas—paid tribute to Marina and Mateus’s Russian and Brazilian backgrounds.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE TABLES

Modern acrylic chairs surrounded black lacquer tables with mirrored tops that reflected the carved and gilded coffered ceiling. “It was the first time I had a bride use black tables,” Connor notes.

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

THE FILE

Bride’s Dress
Essence of Australia

Cake
Silver Whisk Bake Shop

Catering
The Langham, Boston

DJ
DJ T-Rex

Florist
Floristika Studio

Groom’s Tux
Calvin Klein

Hair/Makeup
Zena Rose

Invitations/Place Cards
Minted

Lighting
Encore

Planner/Designer
Hummingbird Events & Design

Rentals
PEAK Event Services

Videographer
Levgeniia Arsenault

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

