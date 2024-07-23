Real Weddings 2024: Playing for Keeps

A Walpole native comes home to say “I do” to her pro-baseball-player fiancé.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

The Story

Pro athletes have to make a lot of sacrifices when their sport is in season. In the case of Hannah Phelan and Jordyn Adams, it meant they spent much of their courtship long-distance, as Jordyn, currently an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, traveled from place to place for baseball. “I was kind of everywhere,” Jordyn says now. But even during those whirlwind four years, the couple always managed to do one thing together: a getaway in the off-season to relax and unwind.

That was where Jordyn ultimately popped the question back in early 2023. They were vacationing in Grand Cayman when he asked Hannah to go for a walk on the beach before dinner. As they strolled, he got down on one knee and proposed. “He had a photographer, and he had set up a private dinner for us,” Hannah recalls. “There was a harp player. It was really romantic and perfect.”

When it came time to plan their big day, there was no question where the pair, whose home base is now Arizona, would host their wedding. “I love Boston—and I’d been bringing Jordyn to Boston over the four years we were dating,” says Hannah, a Walpole native. “We wanted our guests to be in the heart of Boston and realize why we fell in love with it, too.” The elegant Fairmont Copley Plaza fit the bill perfectly, especially considering the “old Hollywood” look the couple wanted for their February celebration. “I don’t think there’s anything more Boston than that hotel,” Hannah says.

A vintage Rolls-Royce brought Hannah and her dad to the heartfelt ceremony at Saint Cecilia Parish in the Back Bay. Afterward, the car ferried the bride and groom to the party. “That was kind of Jordyn’s idea,” Hannah says. “He’s the car guy. He wanted to ride off in style.”

The Details

THE DRESS

“It was the complete opposite of what I thought I wanted,” Hannah says of her sleek Ines di Santo gown, which she found at L’élite Bridal on Newbury Street. “But my mom gave me the advice to have an open mind and try on styles I wouldn’t normally like.”

THE SEATING CHART

In lieu of escort cards, the couple opted for a mirror with guests’ table assignments written in calligraphy. “I think it fit the theme better…and it worked really well in that room for cocktail hour, because the room had a lot of mirrors,” Hannah explains.

THE ICE SCULPTURE

The bride’s parents surprised the couple with a frozen representation of their two French bulldogs. “They said that their parents did that for them at their wedding, so they did it for us,” Hannah says.

THE DRINKS

The couple welcomed friends and family to the party with a classic champagne tower. “I’ve always wanted to do one!” Hannah says. “I’ve been to quite a few weddings, and I feel like there’s sometimes a lapse between the ceremony, cocktail hour, and getting the party going. So we thought that would be fun to do instead of just being introduced.”

THE TABLESCAPES

“No one really tells you how hard it is to do a tablescape until you have to do it,” Hannah says. “I knew right off the bat I didn’t want any colors—I wanted to keep it simple but integrate some interesting textural flowers that you don’t see very often.” That translated to cream-colored calla lilies, orchids, and pearl accents.

THE CAKE

When Hannah and Jordyn cut into their pearl-festooned Dessert Works cake, there was a little snafu. “I cut into the Styrofoam part and fed it to Jordyn by accident,” Hannah admits.

THE BRIDESMAID DRESSES

“At first, I wanted red dresses, but everyone steered me away from that—thank God,” Hannah says. Instead, the bridesmaids wore neutral-hued Hayley Paige dresses that were “timeless and comfortable.”

The File

BAND

Night Shift Entertainment

BRIDE’S DRESS

L’élite Bridal

BRIDE’S HAIR

Tina Senatore

BRIDE’S MAKEUP

Alexis Seng

CAKE

Dessert Works

FLOWERS

Stoneblossom

SEATING CHART CALLIGRAPHY

Ally Dunn, Calligraphy by Ally

STATIONERY

Fête Collection

TRANSPORTATION

Rockstar Limo

VIDEOGRAPHY

Shutter & Sound

WEDDING PLANNER

Infinite Events

First published in the print edition of the August 2024 issue with the headline, “Playing for Keeps.”

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.