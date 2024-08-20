Real Weddings

Boston Weddings: Special Summer 2024 Edition

Take inspiration from these five couples' stunning celebrations from our August 2024 issue.

By ·

Photo by Brooke Nash Photography

A Los Angeles Angel Gets Married at the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Walpole native Hannah Phelan brought her pro-baseball-player fiancé Jordyn Adams home to say “I do.”
By Brittany Jasnoff

Photo by Fern & Feather Studio

Hurricane Lee, a Henna Ceremony, and One Idyllic Cape Cod Celebration

Shanti Sivasithamparam and Matt Leon held their dreamy Tamil Hindu wedding in Harwich Port.
By Angela Athena Mats

Photo by Brit Perkins Photography

The First Wedding Held at Raffles Boston

When Ciara Dimou and Gabrielle Russo first locked eyes at the dinner table, they knew it was love at first sight.
By Makena Gera

Photo by CityLux Studios

A Hinge Match Begets a Summer-Camp Style Ceremony in Vermont

Bostonians Corinne Vien and Bryan Menduke celebrate their love on Lake Champlain with a party highlighting the rustic New England setting, creeand good, old-fashioned fun.
By Jaci Conry

Photo by Alisha Norden

The Midsummer Berkshires Wedding of Quinnipiac Sweethearts

Rebecka Atsalis and Nick Rivellini prepared for rain but ended up with blue skies at their outdoor Chesterwood ceremony.
By Jaci Conry

First published in the print “Real Weddings” package of the August 2024 issue.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. This Is Boston’s Most Expensive Row House Listing

  2. Visit the Boston Restaurants on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

  3. On the Market under $1M: A Bucolic Farmhouse in the Berkshires

  4. What Has Boston-Bred Comedian Dane Cook Been Up To Lately?

  5. My Dad’s Last Day in Court