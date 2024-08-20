Boston Weddings: Special Summer 2024 Edition

Take inspiration from these five couples' stunning celebrations from our August 2024 issue.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Walpole native Hannah Phelan brought her pro-baseball-player fiancé Jordyn Adams home to say “I do.”

By Brittany Jasnoff

Shanti Sivasithamparam and Matt Leon held their dreamy Tamil Hindu wedding in Harwich Port.

By Angela Athena Mats

When Ciara Dimou and Gabrielle Russo first locked eyes at the dinner table, they knew it was love at first sight.

By Makena Gera

Bostonians Corinne Vien and Bryan Menduke celebrate their love on Lake Champlain with a party highlighting the rustic New England setting, creeand good, old-fashioned fun.

By Jaci Conry

Rebecka Atsalis and Nick Rivellini prepared for rain but ended up with blue skies at their outdoor Chesterwood ceremony.

By Jaci Conry

First published in the print “Real Weddings” package of the August 2024 issue.

