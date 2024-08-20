Boston Weddings: Special Summer 2024 Edition
Take inspiration from these five couples' stunning celebrations from our August 2024 issue.
A Los Angeles Angel Gets Married at the Fairmont Copley Plaza
Walpole native Hannah Phelan brought her pro-baseball-player fiancé Jordyn Adams home to say “I do.”
By Brittany Jasnoff
Hurricane Lee, a Henna Ceremony, and One Idyllic Cape Cod Celebration
Shanti Sivasithamparam and Matt Leon held their dreamy Tamil Hindu wedding in Harwich Port.
By Angela Athena Mats
The First Wedding Held at Raffles Boston
When Ciara Dimou and Gabrielle Russo first locked eyes at the dinner table, they knew it was love at first sight.
By Makena Gera
A Hinge Match Begets a Summer-Camp Style Ceremony in Vermont
Bostonians Corinne Vien and Bryan Menduke celebrate their love on Lake Champlain with a party highlighting the rustic New England setting, creeand good, old-fashioned fun.
By Jaci Conry
The Midsummer Berkshires Wedding of Quinnipiac Sweethearts
Rebecka Atsalis and Nick Rivellini prepared for rain but ended up with blue skies at their outdoor Chesterwood ceremony.
By Jaci Conry
First published in the print “Real Weddings” package of the August 2024 issue.
