Newbury Street’s Trident Booksellers & Café Celebrates 40 Years

The reading-and-café cultural staple expands, giving readers more room to browse, relax, and discover new titles.

As the digital age continues to transform industries, the humble bookstore has proven its resilience. Case in point: Trident Booksellers & Cafe, the beloved Newbury Street institution that recently expanded to meet the growing demand for physical books and shared community spaces.

The bookstore, a staple of Boston reading culture since 1984, has recently taken over the entire second floor of its building. This expansion has created a larger retail space and now features “The Stacks,” a versatile private event space—hidden behind a “secret” door disguised as bookshelves—for author readings, book clubs, wedding receptions, and more.

“We are excited to unveil this new chapter for the Trident,” said Courtney Flynn, Trident Booksellers & Cafe co-owner in a statement. “Our goal has always been to create a space where people feel welcome.”

To commemorate this milestone, Trident will host a 40th anniversary celebration this Saturday, October 5. Themed “Past, Present & Future,” this free event will feature a nostalgic look back at the bookstore’s history, with food and drinks, psychic readings and more.

Trident isn’t the only testament to the enduring appeal of physical bookstores. In Greater Boston alone, Porter Square Books is relocating to a larger space, while new bookstores like Narrative in Somerville, A Sanctuary Cafe in Beacon Hill, and Parkside Bookshop in the South End have opened their doors this year. Lovestruck Books, a romance-themed bookstore with a cafe and wine bar, is also set to open in Harvard Square this November.

338 Newbury St., Boston, 617-267-8688, www.tridentbookscafe.com