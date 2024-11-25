From sunflower seeds to flannels to therapy gift cards, here are some wonderfully inspired presents for the Busyheads in your life.

While stick season melds into the holiday season, what better way to celebrate (and brainstorm gifts for the superfans in your life) than by using a hometown hero as inspiration? For your indie-folk-loving friends and family, we did the hard work for you—coming up with what we see as a definitive list of gifts for every Noah Kahan fan, whether it be official merch or something a bit more tongue-in-cheek.

The singer-songwriter and former Watertown resident’s fanbase has grown exponentially in recent years (and sold out two nights at Fenway Park to wrap his recent tour), thanks to his emotionally in-touch lyrics—unabashed discussions of mental health and the importance of therapy—not to mention his openness and relatability. We bet you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in your life who isn’t a fan of the singer. And in the even-more-likely case that someone you know is a die-hard fan, we’ve got you covered.

Ranger Station “Stick Season” Candle

For the fans who want to live inside the Stick Season album, this candle is their chance. Made in collaboration with Nashville-based Ranger Station, the soy candle’s scent is described as Vermont pine, campfire whiskey and “your favorite flannel,” all combined into “a love letter to New England, painting a picture of what it’s like to live in a small town,” in Kahan’s words.

$45, Ranger Station

Bigs “Hidden Valley Ranch” Sunflower Seeds

Most Kahan fans have seen the TikTok about his sunflower seed-induced hospitalization, caused by none other than his favorite Bigs sunflower seeds (the Hidden Valley Ranch flavor, specifically). Just please don’t eat them with the shells on. IYKYK.

$26 for 12 bags, Amazon or about $2 per bag at Walmart or your local gas station.

The Busyhead Project Tote

For the friend who loves to give back, why not get them something with a purpose? A portion of all proceeds go to Kahan’s nonprofit mental health foundation, the Busyhead Project—which has raised over $2.5 million for mental health organizations during his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour.

$30, The Busyhead Project

LL Bean’s “Northern Attitude Collection”

Kahan’s eight-piece collaboration with LL Bean is almost sold out, but there’s still a few items left from its late-October launch. There’s the Bean Boots, made from a green-brown canvas, and the “LL Bean & Noah Kahan” emblazoned five-panel hat, featuring a drawing of Kahan’s beloved German Shepherd, Penny.

$249 and $40, LL Bean

Wilson Farm Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

For lovers of this emotion-filled song—the song that made Kahan himself cry during Fenway Night 1 when the crowd sang the last two verses for him—there’s no better stocking stuffer than some fresh orange juice. Sure, the oranges aren’t grown here, but Wilson Farm squeezes them fresh, so that’s close enough to local for us.

$6 for a pint, Wilson Farm

The Vermont Flannel Co. Flannel

Look into the crowd at a Noah Kahan concert and you’ll see a sea of flannels. Grab one from this local Vermont brand for your favorite fan to wear during his next tour. Fingers crossed it’ll be next year, if we’re lucky.



Starting at $78, The Vermont Flannel Co.

La Compagnie Du Kraft Refillable Leather Journal

Kahan has said that journaling saved him from some of his darkest moments—and he even gave away a leather-bound journal (complete with the handwritten lyrics to “Growing Sideways”) for the release of his Stick Season album. For the friend who loves journaling, or one who might benefit from starting, grab a brand new one here.

$58, Boston General Store

BetterHelp Therapy Gift Card

Fans of Kahan know that he vehemently and consistently espouses the benefits of therapy and is known for saying that every one of his concert’s audience members could benefit from it. Realistically, though, therapy is expensive, so give the gift of mental healthcare this holiday season.

BetterHelp

Outerknown “Voyage” Cord Overalls

Channel Kahan’s Fenway show ‘fits with a pair of corduroy-inspired white overalls from Outerknown’s Newbury Street shop. Better yet: Embellish them with a few of Kahan’s patches from his merch store (see below).

$198, Outerknown

Noah Kahan Merch Patches

If your bestie wasn’t able to snag a location-specific patch on tour this past year, snag the Boston, MA patch (a red cooler packed with beer cans and a baseball glove, naturally) to pair with “All My Love” and “Everywhere, Everything” patches.

$15-$20, Noah Kahan Store

A Day Trip to New Hampshire and Vermont

For the friend who wants to walk in Kahan’s shoes, take a day trip to his hometowns. Stop by some of Kahan’s favorite spots, including local institution Coburns General Store in Stafford, Vermont and his favorite Mexican restaurant Gustanoz just outside of Hanover, New Hampshire in Lebanon. Maybe take a hike and enjoy some of the scenery, too, before heading home. Or just hit the hotspots on Kahan’s Hyperlocal Apple Maps itinerary.

Adopt a Dog from the MSPCA or Animal Rescue League of Boston

Kahan is known to love his German Shepherd, Penny, and seems to have recently adopted a new pup, Junebug. Maybe your friend is in the market for a new furry friend of their own, and we all know the adage: adopt, don’t shop. Just make sure to discuss it with them first.

MSPCA; Animal Rescue League of Boston

Lolavie Sculpting Paste

For perfecting Kahan’s signature French braids, a little anti-frizz texturizing spray goes a long way to keep them in place—especially if you’re singing and dancing at a concert all night.

$29, Credo Beauty

Noah Kahan Cape Elizabeth EP Vinyl

True fans know Kahan’s Cape Elizabeth EP, the pandemic album that marked Kahan’s change from indie-pop to indie-folk. Or as he recently wrote on Instagram, the album that “woke him up.” This re-released version of the 5-track EP comes with a aqua-blue colored vinyl.

$22, Good Taste Records

“I’m Mean Because I Grew Up in New England” Bumper Sticker

For the biggest Masshole driver you know, they might need this. Need we say more?

$5, Noah Kahan Shop

A Trip to TopGolf

If they’re not as great on the actual links as Kahan, whose been known to spend ample time on the course (and outside of venues) while on tour, gift them a visit to TopGolf’s new location in Canton. With more than 90 all-weather bays, they won’t have to wait until spring to take advantage of it, either.

Starting at $40 per hour, TopGolf

East of Eden by John Steinbeck

In 2023, Kahan told Boston that his favorite authors write about places, pointing to John Steinbeck and the Salinas Valley in East of Eden. “You could spend your entire life describing a place, and it still doesn’t completely capture it,” he said. Though Steinbeck comes close. Grab your friend a copy of their favorite artist’s favorite book.

$19, Brookline Booksmith

Bostonian Grooming Co. Beard Oil

While the world will likely not see Kahan clean-shaved anytime soon (have we ever?) we’re sure fans are taking inspiration from the singer for their own facial hair. We just hope they’ll maintain it as well as he does. For that, we recommend beard oil.

$18, Bostonian Barber Shop

