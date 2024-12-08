The Local People Behind Massachusetts Movies

Angela Peri and Lisa Lobel

Casting directors and co-owners, Boston Casting

Who they are: Peri, a Cambridge native, founded New England’s largest casting agency in 1990 as a plan B. “I was an actress in Boston, I had a really thick accent, and I couldn’t get any work,” she explains. Lobel came aboard five years later, and since then they’ve worked on more than 140 films.

What they do: Out-of-town productions typically find leading roles back in L.A. yet rely on Boston Casting for all other roles. With a database of more than 100,000 performers, Peri and Lobel cast 2,000-plus people per movie.

Where to see their work: Recent credits include Oscar winners The Holdovers (2023) and American Fiction (2023), plus the recent limited series The Perfect Couple (2024). The duo particularly excel at casting authentic Boston roles. For The Fighter (2010), Peri sought actresses for Micky Ward’s tough sisters. When no one matched the role’s hardened, Lowell-bred energy at the casting call, she sent them home. Then, “One girl says, ‘Hey, Angela!’ I turned around, and she says, ‘Fuck you.’ I said, ‘Really?’ And she says, ‘Yeah, fuck you,’” Peri says. “She got the job.”

Nerissa Williams Scott

Producer

Who she is: After high school in Massachusetts, Scott zigzagged between Boston, L.A., and Atlanta, working as a production assistant on TV shows like Everybody Hates Chris and Scrubs, as well as managing live-theater productions. She finally settled back here in 2008.

What she does: Scott wears many hats, including producer, Emerson College instructor, and cofounder of That Child Got Talent Entertainment (TCGT) and the Secret Society of Black Creatives. These organizations aim to increase diversity in the

predominantly white film, TV, and theater industries.

Where to see her work: Scott’s influence is evident in the cast and crew lists of local productions. Since 2009, she’s steered TCGT from a production house to a professional development hub, focusing on young adults aspiring to enter the industry. “Nobody [was] really paying attention to the Black and brown community,” Scott says. “We realized that we should really be helping people to find each other.”

Virginia Bristol Johnson

Costume designer

Who she is: What began as a sewing and embroidery hobby turned into a professional career for Johnson—first designing costumes for summer and children’s theaters, then shifting to GBH docudramas and Hollywood productions.

What she does: Whether it’s sourcing patterns for ’90s-era nurse scrubs or shopping for contemporary items, Johnson and her team are responsible for outfitting every on-screen character—including stunt doubles.

Where to see her work: Johnson’s resume includes out-of-town projects Hillbilly Elegy and the upcoming Netflix Western American Primeval, but she favors working on films set in Massachusetts—like Patriots Day (2016) and the recent Max reboot Salem’s Lot (2024), which turned Ipswich into Stephen King’s fictional Maine town. For the latter, Johnson dressed every lead and background actor—a wardrobe that included a genuine Red Sox jacket from the late ‘60s, custom suits that featured ascots and hats, plus doubles of multiple outfits faded to depict the characters’ transformations into vampires. (“If there’s a bright spot, it’s Virginia Johnson’s era-fabulous costumes,” lauded the New York Times.) “I’ve gotten the opportunity to see Massachusetts like a tourist,” she says, “but with a much deeper appreciation because I live here.”

Mark Fitzgerald Location manager and scout



Who he is: Once a boat-driving production assistant on The Crucible (1996), Fitzgerald has since scouted locations for more than 70 films.



What he does: Fitzgerald’s team hunts for film locations for every scene, from major settings to even the briefest of shots. Once locations are chosen, the job involves coordinating schedules and obtaining permits.



Where to see his work: Fitzgerald has been integral to Boston-based scenes in many Damon and Affleck films over the past 30 years, from Good Will Hunting (1997) to The Town (2010). For The Instigators (2024), Fitzgerald orchestrated a Back Bay car chase across the Mass. Ave. Bridge, closing Memorial Drive for five hours. “To get the permits to do that took months and a hundred meetings,” he says. “[It] was epic.”



Tracy Spiegel (5)

Craft-service department head, Krave

Who she is: The Boston College alum’s first film was Gone Baby Gone (2007); since then, Spiegel has worked on dozens of Massachusetts productions, establishing herself as the go-to crafts person for Damon and Affleck. (At one point, she was even Affleck’s personal chef.)

What she does: Describing herself as a “glorified snack person,” Spiegel buys, makes, and serves drinks, coffee, and general sustenance to hundreds of cast and crew members all day long, with her two-person team. “I’m everybody’s favorite person on set,” she jokes.

What she’s worked on: Spiegel fueled The Instigators and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), but her largest project to date was feeding 700 people for Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Spirited (2022). Quantity isn’t the challenge, but specificity. On the set of Central Intelligence (2016), for instance, she improvised a Dorito-coated birthday cake to accommodate one star’s tastes. On another shoot, she constructed a BLT birthday cake for a keto-eating producer. Craft services is the cast and crew’s “happy place,” Spiegel says, “where people go to escape from everything else.”

A version of this story was first published in the print edition of the December 2024/January 2025 issue with the headline, “Behind the Lens.”