Photos: Boston Planners Dining Club on Nantucket
Check out scenes from the June 7, 2021 event at The Nantucket Hotel and Resort.
Boston Planners Dining Club hosted its first dinner in over a year on June 7, 2021, at the Nantucket Hotel and Resort. Sarah Glick of Brilliant Event Planning and Tammy Golson of Tammy Golson Events brought an intimate group of event planners together for a destination event. Sea Streak ferried guests to the Island, where the hotel greeted guests with their signature vehicles, transporting everyone to the Inn. Guests were welcomed with activities, some enjoyed delicious bites and beverages at the beach, others did yoga poolside and a group spent time at Cisco Brewers. Cocktails, lobster tacos and other delicious appetizers were passed on the front porch before guests were invited to find their seat outside at a table of gorgeous rentals provide by The Event Rental Co., adorned by stunning blooms by Flowers on Chestnut. Guests’ places were marked with personalized cookies baked and decorated by Sweet Crumbs by Brenda, and menus designed by Christina Design Studio. Stephanie Vegliante Photography and Willow Tree Films captured the event beautifully. ACK Gift Bags curated local treats for planners’ hotel welcome bags.
Photography by Stephanie Vegliante Photography
Venue: The Nantucket Hotel and Resort, @thenantucket
Planners and Designers: Brilliant Event Planning and Tammy Golson Events, @brillanteventplanning @tammygolson
Photographer: Stephanie Vegliante Photography, @stephanievegliante
Cinematography: Willow Tree Films, @willowtreefilms
Florist: Flowers on Chestnut, @flowersonchestnut
Paper Designer: Christina Design Studio, @christinadesignstudio
Rentals: The Event Rental Co, @theeventrental_co, and Nantucket Party Rental
Custom Decorated Cookies: Sweet Crumbs by Brenda, @laubrenbren
Welcome Bags: ACK Gift Bags, @ackgiftbags
Transportation: SeaStreak Ferries, @seastreakmvack
Exclusive Press Partner: Boston Magazine @bostonmagazine @bostonweddings
Boston Planners Dining Club @bostonplannersdiningclub