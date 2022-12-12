Photos: Walden Local Meat Co. Drop-Off

Check out the scenes from the December 5th, 2022 event at Project Just Because.

On Monday, December 5, Tewksbury-based Walden Local Meat Co. did a donation drop-off of high quality meat to Project Just Because. This year Walden Local has donated 4207.42 pounds of high quality, sustainably raised meat to Project Just Because and additionally, the overall total for the year to include all donations is 116,541 pounds. Project Just Because manages numerous year-long and seasonal programs that are offered to all Massachusetts residents in need. The organization is committed to helping the most vulnerable individuals and families.

Photography by Walden Local Meat Co.