Sudbury’s Date & Time Opens a David Yurman Boutique

The MetroWest jewelry store adds a little extra bling with its new luxury-designer showcase.

Back in the aughts, David Yurman bracelets were as ubiquitous in Boston as 7 For All Mankind bootcut jeans. If you were in your twenties or thirties back then, you probably had at least one of the designer’s iconic twisted helix cuffs in your jewelry box.

Since then, the line has evolved considerably, becoming one of the leading luxury jewelry brands in the United States. And that’s precisely why Antoine Abeddy knew that if he opened a David Yurman boutique within his Sudbury jewelry store, Date & Time, it would be a success. “The cool thing about David Yurman’s pieces is that they are quiet luxury pieces—you can wear them every day and in a more upscale environment,” says Abeddy, who also notes that it’s a generational brand. “We see mothers passing on their David Yurman pieces to their daughters and fathers to sons, along with young girls who are interested in the brand because their mothers have it.”

As the brand’s sole MetroWest location, the recently opened boutique-within-a-boutique is currently showcasing pieces for both men and women at various price points, including the very high end (see: the dazzling diamond bracelets above). “David Yurman is a very creative artist,” Abeddy says. “The brand understands how to make classic modern and move it forward.”

The Yurman boutique isn’t the only thing new at Date & Time. Abeddy also took the time to enlarge the entire store, already known for feeling like a chic boutique hotel lounge thanks to its plush furniture, sleek bar, and baby grand piano. The expansion includes an extra seating area and library with a fireplace, in addition to a new Breitling watch area. “We wanted to give our clients more options but didn’t want to disturb the flow of the space and crowd our existing brands,” Abeddy explains.

There may well be more expansion in the future, given that Abeddy recently purchased the entire complex surrounding Date & Time. “We still have more room to grow,” he says. What will they think of next?

First published in the print edition of the February 2024 issue with the headline, “Band Recognition.”