Photos: The Fenway Flea

Check out scenes from the September 2, 2024 event at The Station, 1400 Boylston Street in Boston.

The Fenway Flea is a weekly outdoor market held every Sunday from 12-5 pm (until October 27th) at The Station, 1400 Boylston Street in Boston. The market hosts over 30 small businesses, offering a curated selection of vintage clothing, jewelry, art, records, and other unique items. This event provides a space for local vendors to showcase their goods in a community-oriented atmosphere and vendors at the Flea vary from week to week, making each visit a unique experience. It’s organized by Original Markets and is a regular fixture in the Fenway neighborhood, drawing both locals and visitors each week.

Photography by Andrea Macho