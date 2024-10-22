Party Pics

Photos: Ben Mezrich’s “The Mistress and the Key” Release Party

The local author celebrated his newest novel's publication at Monteverdi in Cambridge.

Left to right: Tonya Mezrich, David Fialkow, Ben Mezrich, and Simone Winston. 

Earlier this month, local author Ben Mezrich held the release party for his newest novel, The Mistress and the Key, at Monteverdi in Cambridge. The fête, hosted by Seth Greenberg, was a night of literary celebration and high-style revelry.

Chef Christian Ellis provided bites, DJ Simply Dennis kept the vibe lively, and Forever Young supplied the rosé and Sauvignon Blanc while Brookline Booksmith’s pop-up sold out copies of The Mistress and the Key. The perfect way to usher in Mezrich’s latest novel, the night’s festivities were a resounding success.

All photos by Hill Zhou.

David Wedge, Joe Finder, Hank Phillipi Ryan, William Martin

Simply Dennis

Left to right: Ben and Tonya Mezrich, Jess Diaz, Alisa Kapinos, Shannon Pastuzak, Seth Greenberg

Ashley Bernon, Kyle Miller, Sofia Ostrer, Jess Diaz

Amy Bailey, Sonya Van der Meer, Babak Bina, Patricia Chen

Attendees gathered with copies of The Mistress and the Key.

Sonya Van der Meer, Amy Bailey, Tonya Mezrich, and Patricia Chen

Sofia Ostrer and Melissa Steffy

Michael Kennedy, JB Dowd, Greg Gordon

Liz Brunner and Sonia Garufi

Kristina Lyons, Coryn Bina, Alisa Kapinos, Sofia Ostrer

Hank Phillipi Ryan, Joe Finder, William and Christine Martin, Jonathan Ryan

Erika Tarantal, Ben Mezrich, Lucas Tarantal

Emily Rooney and Joe Finder

Ashley, Dawson and Jared Haibon

Amy Rose, Lars Liebisch

