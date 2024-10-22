Photos: Ben Mezrich’s “The Mistress and the Key” Release Party

The local author celebrated his newest novel's publication at Monteverdi in Cambridge.

Earlier this month, local author Ben Mezrich held the release party for his newest novel, The Mistress and the Key, at Monteverdi in Cambridge. The fête, hosted by Seth Greenberg, was a night of literary celebration and high-style revelry.

Chef Christian Ellis provided bites, DJ Simply Dennis kept the vibe lively, and Forever Young supplied the rosé and Sauvignon Blanc while Brookline Booksmith’s pop-up sold out copies of The Mistress and the Key. The perfect way to usher in Mezrich’s latest novel, the night’s festivities were a resounding success.

All photos by Hill Zhou.