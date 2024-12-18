Our Top 10 Most-Popular Stories of 2024

Here’s what you loved reading the most this year.

Below you’ll find the 10 most-popular longform stories we published this year, a handy list of things to (re-)read that includes Boston’s in-depth coverage of local trends (luxury kids’ parties, commercial real estate), tabloid murder victims (Sandra Birchmore, John O’Keefe), local institutional turmoil (Harvard University), and more. It’s all just a fraction of the work we publish throughout the year. Pro-tip for 2025: Be the best version of yourself and (re-)subscribe.

When a Stoughton police officer preyed on a teenage trainee, a nightmare began—and a ghastly crime lay hidden for years. Is justice for Sandra Birchmore still possible?

by Michele McPhee

Today’s soirees of the century are where VIPs still raid their parents’ closets for couture. From bubble artists to custom teepees to swag bags, welcome to the new frontier of children’s parties, where cupcakes are so last season, and the only thing inflated more than the balloons are the blockbuster budgets.

by Kara Baskin

A crushing cancel culture, accusations of plagiarism, protests on campus, lawsuits, Congressional investigations, and big-dollar donors running for the door. Inside the campus turmoil, where the emperor by the Charles has no clothes.

By Jon Keller

Twenty years ago, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi pled guilty to 10 counts of murder. Now, for the very first time, the notorious mobster’s former companion tells her story—and what she’s realized in the decades since.

By Dave Wedge

Across the country, men are grappling with the rapidly changing definition of what it means to be a good dad. For television anchor Liam Martin, it meant having to make the most agonizing decision of his career.

By Liam Martin

Last fall semester, professor Eitan Hersh and a class of undergrads embarked on a mission to understand conservative thought. Here’s what happened. By Rachel Slade

Controversial Massachusetts blogger Aidan Kearney says he’s a confrontational truth teller intent on righting wrongs. Critics, though, say he’s a mean-spirited bully. Maybe he’s both?

By Catherine Elton

Hybrid schedules and fewer office workers are causing buildings in Boston to sit empty and property values to plummet, which could mean less tax revenue, fewer city services, and ultimately fewer residents. Welcome to the “Doom Loop.” What are our leaders doing to stop it?

By Jon Keller

Psychedelic therapy helped turn her life around. Now the former Hollywood actor turned certified therapist is on a trailblazing mission to do the same for others—and revolutionize trauma treatment in Boston and beyond.

By Gretchen Voss