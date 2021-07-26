On the Market: A Beachside Mattapoisett Home with a Hidden Staircase

It's easy to spot the waves from this coastal home, but can you find the door to its secret passage?

54 Shore Drive, Mattapoisett

Price: $1,299,000

Size: 2,020 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Today, it’s known as a quiet, seaside community. But centuries ago, Mattapoisett had a reputation for its shipbuilding, with its biggest claim to fame being The Acushnet, a boat that Herman Melville sailed on. His journey subsequently inspired a little novel called Moby Dick. These days, the town is more known for its neighborhood beaches and winged wildlife than its ships. But this house on the water with a hidden staircase may just inspire some stories of its own.

Located in Mattapoisett’s Harbor Beach Association, this waterfront home offers the same sights sea-farers enjoyed as they set sail on a locally made ship. Though rather than riding the waves, you’ll get to enjoy them from the sandy beach that is in your yard. Find your sea legs by taking a dip in the waves. Afterwards, dry off while taking in the panoramic beach views where you can see Buzzards Bay, Converse Point, and Bird Island.

This home is equipped for year-round living, so you won’t have to give up this picturesque outlook come winter. A new HVAC system and insulation, along with smart home technology, ensures you’re living comfortable even in the most extreme temperatures. On the lower level, you’ll find the kitchen and laundry, where you can leave your sandy suits—plus flooring that can easily cleaned after a day on the beach.

This four-bedroom home has casual bedrooms on the lower level as well, perfect for kids, while the upper level has a kitchen and living space that leads to an expansive deck, perfect for catching a glimpse of the sunset after a long beach day. Meanwhile, younger visitors can have their fun exploring. A built-in bookshelf in the living room swings open to reveal ship’s ladder style stairs. These lead up to a small climate-controlled attic space, ripe for hours of fun, and maybe even the source of inspiration for a future whale of a tale, just like Melville’s.

For more information, contact Christopher Demakis, Demakis Family Real Estate, Inc., demakis.com.

Photos by Erik Kowalski

