On the Market: A Plymouth Home by the Harbor with a Reverse Floor Plan

Glass doors, abundant windows, and an upper level living space all offer stunning views of the nearby sandy beach and ocean waves.

1930R State Road, Plymouth

Price: $995,000

Size: 1,728 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

High above the rocky shores of Plymouth sits this gem of a home where beauty begets beauty. Recently renovated by Thorson Restoration, this home’s decks and many windows lend to an angular look from the outside, making the exterior something totally unique. From one of its many decks, you can sit and enjoy the myriad of colors from the sunset over Ellisville Harbor. Thanks to a reverse floor plan that puts the common areas on the second level, you can gaze upon the sun reflecting off of the waves from every single room in this house, while glass doors and abundant windows offer similar views, making this home a water lover’s dream.

On the upper level, a vaulted living and dining room are surrounded by glass doors, offering more sights of the natural beauty surrounding you. Open them to access an expansive deck overlooking Cape Cod Bay. Glass doors also provide access to one of the home’s most enviable features: a rooftop deck that could rival that of any high-end city restaurant. Your friends will be just begging you to throw parties here so they can mingle while overlooking the water.

Of course, this home offers more than ocean views. The beach is within walking distance, so you can wake up to watch the sunrise and then stroll to the shore, where you can see seals basking. If you don’t feel like lounging in the sun, a hot tub in the backyard can be your own private escape when the sun goes down and the summer air cools.

Back inside, you get the luxury of a lower-level bedroom suite with its own bathroom, and a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom or den. The upper level living and dining space includes a luxurious kitchen with granite counters, Bosch appliances, and custom cabinets. Open the windows to enjoy an ocean breeze as you cook. This home can be used as a vacation getaway, but given everything it offers, you may never want to leave.

