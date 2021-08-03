On the Market: A High-Tech “Smart” House in Brookline

Built-in speakers? Check. Remote controlled lights? Check. Movie rooms? Check. This futuristic home has all the tech you need built right into it, most of which can be adjusted right from your phone.

14 Allerton St., Brookline

Price: $8,395,000

Size: 7,450 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5 full, 3 half

True Disney Channel fans will remember Smart House, an original movie about a family who moves into a home with a virtual assistant who attends to their every need. Well, the opportunity to live out your Disney Channel Original Movie has arrived in little old Brookline (though hopefully minus the part where the house goes rogue). From the outside, this 2020 build looks like a stately manor with lush lawns and an elegant, peaked rooftop greeting guests as they roll up on the crushed stone driveway. But don’t let the imported stonework and impeccably whitewashed interior distract you. This home is nothing but high-tech heaven for those who live to stay plugged in.

Built just last year, the minds behind this home were already thinking of ways to make it a tech nerd’s dreams when it was being constructed. Thousands of feet of ethernet cable were installed during framing so each TV station in the house can be controlled from the basement, as opposed to having a different cable box for each TV. This will come in handy in when using the home’s movie room systems. At least two rooms in the house have built-in speakers that produce a sound quality just like what you’d hear in an actual theater. All the other rooms in the home have ceiling speakers, for a grand total of 32 built-in across the house. Use your phone to play a different station in each room, whether it’s through Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, or a plain old-fashioned radio station.

But the tech here isn’t just for entertaining. The home also has a system that allows for speedy WiFi no matter how many people are on the network across this seven-bedroom home. And you can access it from the garage or the deck, which means you can take your Zoom meetings outside on a beautiful day, much to the envy of your coworkers. And most of the home has light switches that can be dimmed or turned on and off via controller or iPhone, whether you’re in the house or across the globe.

In fact, you can control most of the home’s tech from your phone, including the HVAC system. You can also check in when you’re on vacation from the home’s 11 cameras, which are pointed at the interior doors and the exterior. This way you can keep an eye on the million-dollar landscaped grounds and your gorgeous stone patio from wherever your travels take you.

