On the Market: A Mid-Century Modern Single-Family Home in Cambridge

Enjoy some unusual digs in this recently renovated 1970s build.

44 Mount Vernon St., Cambridge

Price: $3,350,000

Size: 3,033 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

For the most part, Cambridge housing is stately Victorians and academic brick apartment buildings. That’s why this Avon Hills home stands out. Built in 1972, this home has been recently updated so it maintains the best of the past but feels totally new. Thanks to its recent facelift and preservation of its original style, this gem of a home offers the flair of a mid-century modern design.

Head through the shops and restaurants of Porter Square and Mass. Ave. to get to this home, where an impeccably manicured outdoor space and sleek geometric exterior with plenty of glass doors greet you. An open floor plan inside warms up the place, allowing free flow between the living and dining area, which share a double-sided fireplace. The custom kitchen was built to impress, with Italian marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, six-burner Wolf range, two sinks, and a wine cooler so you never have to suffer through a lukewarm glass of white.

Upstairs, you’ll be treated to a primary bedroom suite with a custom walk-in closet and a bathroom with double sinks. Sliding glass doors lead the way to a balcony for a private outdoor retreat. There’s also two additional bedrooms, a laundry area, and a full bathroom on this floor, but if you have guests, they don’t need to rough it out up here. Instead, there’s a whole guest suite on the lower level of this home with its own private entrance and full bathroom. Want the space all to yourself? Use this area as a media room instead. But you might have a hard time warding off visitors thanks to your prime location near Harvard Square and Danehy Park.

