On the Market: The Haunted House from The Conjuring

Need we say more? Get your spook on at this possessed Rhode Island farmhouse where the events of the famous film once (allegedly) occurred.

1677 Round Top Road, Burrillville, RI

Price: $1,200,000

Size: 3,109 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Spooky season is almost here, and now you can celebrate in the most extra way possible: buying one of the country’s most well-known real-life haunted house. Yes, horror fans and supernatural lovers, get excited because the house that inspired the true story behind The Conjuring is for sale right in little old Rhodie.

For those who don’t love to terrify themselves through movies, a refresher: The Conjuring follows a family who moves to Harrisville, a village of Burrillville, Rhode Island, in the ’70s and land in a possessed estate. The family is then terrorized by one Bathsheba Sherman, a woman rumored to live in the home who was an accused witch and allegedly sacrificed her child to the devil. There’s lurking spirits, mysteriously dead animals, and one creepy doll named Annabelle involved.

Have your doubts that this house is as haunted as the movies claim? Notable paranormal researchers have investigated this home, including Ed and Lorraine Warren, New England’s oldest ghost hunting team (fans of the movie may recognize them as the demonologists hired to clear the home of its evil spirits), and say it’s definitely haunted. The current caretakers (who bought the property in 2019) said they’ve also experienced some haunted happenings and book the property out to guests who want their own scares.

But in buying this home, you won’t just get a lot of spook, but a lot of space. In addition to being one of the most haunted houses in the country, this farmhouse comes with fourteen rooms, including three bedrooms. There are four fireplaces throughout the historic house, some lovely beamed ceilings, and built-in bookshelves for your literary horror collection. Natural woodwork throughout adds a rustic feel, so if you’re being scared out of your mind each night, you’ll at least feel cozy. Haunted dolls may or may not also be included.

For more information, contact The Blackstone Team, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the-blackstoneteam.com.

