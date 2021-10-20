On the Market: A Charming Cliffside Cottage on the Maine Coast

Looking for a coastal home that allows you to enjoy nature's wonder year-round? Let's just say your search is over.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

21 Mill Pond Road, Gouldsboro, ME

Price: $875,000

Size: 1,977 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

The fall is truly Maine’s time to shine. While many prefer to summer in Vacationland, those who head home at the first dip in temperature miss out on the beauty this state delivers each autumn. This Nantucket-style cottage provides the perfect taste of both seasons. From its perch on a pink granite cliff by the sea, you can take in views of the crashing surf of the Atlantic and Maine’s offshore islands, maybe while enjoying a cocktail or two at one of the two large decks. And when the leaves begin to change, you can enjoy them in all their fiery glory thanks to the forestry surrounding you on the acre of land this home is on.

Thanks to its location within the seaside village of Corea, this cottage also offers close proximity to Sand Cove beach and the restaurants, shops, and art galleries of town. Meanwhile, Acadia National Park is just a short ride away for your fall camping trips and hikes. When you return home, park the car in the one-bay garage with abundant storage and enter into the open floor plan of this single-level home. Rinse off in the tiled shower of the primary bedroom suite, which also boasts large closets and its own separate sitting area.

Guests staying over will be treated to the guest bedroom and bathroom, or you can host them in the office/den, which can be used as a bedroom or laundry space. Or for a little extra privacy, they can stay out in the vintage guest cottage, which has two small bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a full bathroom, and its own outdoor shower.

If you are hosting, rest assured this home is well-equipped to dazzle. The open space lends itself well to hosting, making it easy to drift between the chef’s kitchen and great room. Guests will admire the stone fireplaces, and cathedral ceilings throughout as you perhaps whip up a meal on the Thermador cooktop or in the wall oven. Meanwhile, walls of glass let the natural light flood in as the sun rises emerges over the cresting waves each morning. If you’re looking for a simple lifestyle steeped in natural beauty, this home is it.

For more information, contact Jamie O’Keefe, Landvest, Inc., landvest.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.