The Seaport’s Newest Outdoor Shopping Space Will Span an Entire Block

The Superette, a European-inspired retail space centered around a public courtyard, will open by next summer.

The offerings of the Seaport District are about to get even more expansive. Boston-based WS Development announced plans to open a European-inspired retail space in the waterfront district by summer 2022. The Superette will be based on “intimate” European squares, with 40 stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues built around a central courtyard that will host activities and programming year-round, according to a release from WS Development. Flush with bistro tables and public seating under a canopy of trees, the plan is for the new development to combine the charm of a historic square with the innovation of the Seaport District. And with 125,000 square feet of space, it’ll expand to fill an entire block, making a significant impact on the neighborhood’s footprint.

Eager shoppers will enjoy the likes of retailers like Rag & Bone, Le Labo, Todd Snyder, Vince, and Scotch & Soda here. The Superette will also host the first Boston location for brands like Daniel Cremieux and Mack Weldon, as well as the first spots in New England for luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid and high-tech mini-golf/dining concept Puttshack. There will also be a number of dining venues in the space, including The Garrett Bars, a speakeasy cocktail bar concept, in what will be their first location outside New York City. And at least one Boston brand—Seaport Barbers—will be represented in the space. Owber Andrew Alicea will open his second Seaport location here with a full-service salon. Additional tenants will be announced in the coming months, while renderings show lanes of tented booths where shoppers can take advantage of the outdoor space.

The 125,000-square foot development will take up an entire block in the neighborhood, contributing to the one million square feet of retail space planned for the ever-booming district and to WS Development’s footprint in the area. The mixed-use developer has molded over 33 acres of waterfront property in the area, adding 300,000 square feet of retail to the area.