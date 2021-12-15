On the Market: A Riverfront Osterville Estate with a Private Guesthouse

You'll also find a post-and-beam barn on the grounds of this Cape Cod home, perfect for a home office or gym.

128 Starboard Lane, Osterville

Price: $3,850,000

Size: 3,322 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Like our feathered friends, many of us look for a warm place to hibernate over the winter. This cozy spot on Cape Cod could do the trick—thanks in part to its fireplaces and wood burning stove that’ll help keep you warm—but this waterfront home will serve you well any time of year.

The Osterville compound offers several different outposts, so you have everything you need on one 2.5 acre property. The ranch-style main house offers your home basics in a single-level space. Here you’ll find three bedrooms (two of which offer en-suite bathrooms), a living room with a gas fireplace, and a kitchen with a breakfast nook, pantry, and granite countertops. The main house also comes with a basement and an area to do laundry.

If you’re in want of a little extra room, you can stroll on over to The Crow’s Nest, a 480 square foot guest house on the property that serves as a charming getaway in and of itself. This space has its own bedroom, bathroom, and mini-kitchen, making it the perfect place to host guests or serve as an in-law apartment. And if you’re still working from home, don’t fret: The Perch, the post-and-beam barn also found on this property, was built to serve as your at-home office/gym. You also unwind here after the work day in the barn’s great room by the wood burning stove or with a drink at the service bar on the barn’s lower level.

Set along the Bumps River, you’ll get glimpses of the waterfront wherever you wander on this property. In the springtime, you’ll get a front row seat to water fowl emerging from their long hibernation. Meanwhile, the gardens, apple orchard, and outdoor living spaces on the grounds here will be enough to lure you out of your own winter revery thanks to the explosion of color and blooms you’ll find when the weather warms. But in the meantime, this is the perfect place to ride out the cold without ever having to step foot outside the snug warmth of your home.

