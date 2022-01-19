On the Market: A Brick Manor in Concord with a Heated Pool

Imagine strolling through the beautiful grounds of this home and then taking a dip in the pool.

325 Nashawtuc Road, Concord

Price: $4,975,000

Size: 6,502 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

We’re in the midst of arguably the worst month of the year. After the excitement of December, January brings the post-holiday blues and gray and snowy days (not to mention this year, we’ve got the added benefit of a COVID spike that’s added a nice layer of anxiety to the season). The solution for getting through it? Imagining sunnier days ahead, perhaps in this Concord home.

Before we even get into the stunning interior of this 1927 home, we’ve got to marvel at its grounds. Set on 2.71 acres, this house is the place to be once the weather gets warmer. A stroll around these grounds will reveal tiered lawns, mature trees, and gardens. Of course, it might look a little drab now, but these offerings promise explosions of color and greenery with spring days ahead. In the meantime, you can enjoy a chilly walk through the grounds or as a slightly warmer option–sitting and taking in the views with a cup of coffee in the screened porch. Don’t worry: when it’s hotter out, you can do the same on the stone terrace. And even with colder temperatures, you’ll be able to enjoy the pièce de résistance of this fabulous backyard: an expansive heated pool.

Inside this brick home, you’ll find a mix of original details from when it was built in 1927 mixed with a more modern aesthetic. There’s droolworthy exposed brick walls, stunning moldings, wide-plank walls, graceful arched windows, and rich millwork that harken back to a period that was as roaring as the fire you can build in the hearths in the dining room and study.

But a sleek cream color scheme and lighting fixtures contribute to a more modern feel, as do the numerous spaces that are fit for today’s homeowners, who want everything they need under one roof…kind of. In the main house you have the basics: five bedrooms, four en-suite bathrooms, a dining room, a study, and a game room. But stroll over to the carriage house and find even more: a studio/office, home gym, and a two-car garage.

