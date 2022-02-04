On the Market: A Recently Renovated Cape-Style Home in Rockport

1 Normanstone Drive, Rockport

Price: $1,575,000

Size: 2,288 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial Sometimes, one man’s misfortune is another man’s good luck. Nowhere does that ring more true than in the case of this Rockport home. Located in the coveted South End of this coastal town, the current owners of this Cape-style dwelling anticipated it being their “forever home,” until life changes forced them to relocate out of state. But before this happened, they poured their hearts into this house, meaning the next owners will get to enjoy the fine craftsmanship and design from the recent renovations. The home carves out a number of living spaces within its open floor plan, making it feel much roomier than its 2,288 square feet. You’ll enter through a front door framed by steps made of granite from Rockport’s own quarry. Stroll from here to the family room, which features hardwood oak flooring that gleams under the pendant and sconce lightings. Shiplap walls surround you, as do the room’s elegant crown moldings. This space opens up to a more formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace. New Marvin windows dot the walls, allowing sunlight to flood in.

Adjacent to the family room is a kitchen with vaulted ceilings, new custom inset cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and a chandelier hanging overhead. The appliances are top-of-the-line and include a drawer microwave and a wine/beverage fridge. A sitting room with a wood burning fireplace and a dining room offer space to enjoy a glass of wine or snack that you might whip up in this culinary centerpiece. A primary bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and a half bathroom round out the ground floor. Upstairs, you’ll find two more bedrooms and another full bathroom, creating even more room in this home.

From the ground floor, you can access one of two mahogany decks off the back of this home. One can be reached through the dining room or primary bedroom, while the second sits off the two-car garage. As if that’s not enough, this home is also within a mile of the beach, so you’ll have plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors here.