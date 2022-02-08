On the Market: A Federal-Style Single-Family Home in Newburyport

This 1800s build combines the best of the old and new with authentic millwork, five fireplaces, and an updated chef's kitchen.

347 High St., Newburyport

Price: $2,449,900

Size: 7,244 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Built in 1804 and dubbed “The Ebenezer Hale House,” this single-family home delights with its multitude of period details, like the authentic 19th century millwork, or the five separate fireplaces where you can cozy up. But it offers more than its elegant architecture—despite being an older build, this home has all the space you need. That might be because when it was first built in the 19th century, the family that owned it had ten kids. But even if your own brood has fewer members than that, you’ll enjoy stretching out here. Not only does this house have three stories and a garden house overlooking the well-manicured backyard, but there’s also a four-room unit connected to the three car garage that could offer a place for extended family to stay. It also has an open layout throughout its interior, equipped with all the amenities its 21st century residents might need.

How modern? Step right into the chef’s kitchen, which comes with a six-burner Thermador range, a pot filler, a walk-in pantry, and a granite-topped island. This eatery opens up to a massive family room, a more casual alternative to the home’s larger dining and living rooms, which serve as more formal entertainment spaces.

Meanwhile, head up the winding staircase with a hand-crafted banister, and you’ll find the primary bedroom wing, which features a spa bathroom accessible through French doors and a two-room walk-in closet. The third floor comes with a bonus room and second bathroom. So you’ll have plenty of space to host all the guests who want to spend a summer weekend on the North Shore—just make sure to make some dinner plans before you go.

For more information, contact Nancy Peterson, J. Barrett Realty, jbarrettrealty.com.

