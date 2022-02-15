On the Market: The Former Beacon Hill Home of a Famed Boston Architect

This mid-rise unit on Chestnut Street has a brand new eat-in kitchen and a sunny living room with a fireplace.

142 Chestnut St., Unit 8/9, Beacon Hill

Price: $3,590,000

Size: 2,077 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Sometimes you can learn a lot about a home by just finding out a little bit about its history. And given what we know about this Beacon Hill condo, it must be a good one. This Chestnut Street mid-rise unit is the former home of famed Boston architect Henry Forbes Bigelow, who worked with the firm Winslow, Wetherell, and Bigelow to design civic and residential buildings throughout Massachusetts. The home of a professional house designer? Sign us up.

The sheer size of the unit will amaze. With over 2,000 square feet of living space, this home exceeds what you usually expect for a Boston condo. With the square footage of this home, you’ll find a living room (facing the front of the home so it enjoys an abundance of natural light), a home office, and a brand new eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and high-end appliances. On the upper level of the home, you’ll find the home’s two bedrooms, including a well-equipped primary suite that reaches the heights of luxury with an oversized walk-in closet and a lavish marble bathroom.

This particular unit on one of the most desirable streets in Beacon Hill was inspired by a classic Venetian palazzo, according to its realtor, and is a built in a Spanish Renaissance style. Throughout the home, you’ll find dazzling details like herringbone-patterned hardwood floors and a gorgeous stone fireplace in the living room. Although its roots come from a bygone era, the home spares no contemporary luxury, from its in-unit laundry to the common courtyard that provides much needed outdoor living space. It’s no wonder this place served as Bigelow’s primary residence for years.

For more information, contact Tracy Campion, Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate, campionre.com.

