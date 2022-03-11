On the Market: A Castle-Like Condo by the Waters of Newport

This renovated building on Historic Hill looks just as regal on the inside as it does on the outside.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

50 School St. #5, Newport, RI

Price: $1,469,000

Size: 1,627 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Purchase this Newport condo and you can check your dream of living in a castle off your bucket list…well, kind of. According to What’s Up Newp, this building on Historic Hill once served as a Masonic Lodge and was designed by Peter Harrison, who is considered one of America’s first architects. But you could be forgiven for thinking this place once housed royalty, given its regal exterior, including a turret in the middle like one you might find on a medieval fort. Now housing eight luxury residences, you can now snag one of these homes to call your own.

The unit currently up for sale offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,600 square feet of living space spread out across one level. Twelve-foot high ceilings and oversized windows make the space feel much more spacious, though, while hardwood flooring, custom woodworking, and built-ins, plus a gas fireplace surrounded by marble elevate the place. The kitchen comes equipped with high-end appliances, including a dishwasher and cooking range, while the home’s central air conditioning will keep you cool should you choose to summer here.

Within the building itself, the owners of this unit will get access to a spacious garage with automatic solid wood doors and storage space. They’ll also share a furnished rooftop space with their neighbors, accessible through a commercial elevator. On the roof, enjoy outdoor space perfect for entertaining, with a gorgeous backdrop of the water from the surrounding harbor. The view is dotted with the sights and sounds of the old-world church steeples and foghorns that make up the area, the former of which put the “historic” in the neighborhood’s name. If it sounds enchanting, you’ll want to act quick: This is the last available unit in this one-of-a-kind building.

For more information, contact Karen LeBlanc, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.