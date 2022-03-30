On the Market: A Renovated Penthouse Apartment in Copley Square

Living in this Back Bay building gives you a concierge service and access to the city's finest dining and shopping.

1 Huntington Ave., Penthouse 1802, Back Bay

Price: $8,250,000

Size: 2,864

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Back Bay has long offered abundant shopping and dining options. If you’ve always wanted to be closer to the action, this penthouse unit lands you right smack dab in the middle of everything. Located in the middle of Copley Square, this concierge building provides residents with a private gym, extra storage space, and valet parking. Fine dining like the Italian-Mediterranean cuisine at Sorelina is nearby and at the end of the day, a luxuriously renovated unit awaits you upon return.

This three-bedroom penthouse suite offers updated systems (like new HVAC units and top-line surround sound speakers) for the more practical side of things. In the kitchen, designed by Seimatic, you’ll enjoy a built-in pantry, steamer, 2 dishwashers, and a 120-bottle wine fridge, for the ultimate wining and dining experience. In the primary suite bathroom, you have a freestanding tub from Victoria + Albert overlooking the Charles, while radiant floors keep your toes toasty when you’re done with your bath.

But equally as important, this home delivers in beautiful aesthetics. Its location on the top of the building and its plentiful windows offer three different views of the surrounding Back Bay skyline and the riverfront. Not to mention, it allows the place to get abundant sunlight, which highlights its architectural details, like the carved arches in the entry foyer and the unusual lighting features. With twelve-foot tall ceilings throughout and walls of glass, you not only get a spacious feel in this home, but the charm of an older home in Back Bay with the elegance of modern design. It’s the perfect space for someone who wants to embrace everything—from the old to the new—that a city like Boston has to offer.

For more information, contact Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

