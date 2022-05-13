On the Market: A Marblehead Estate with European Villa Vibes

On the grounds of this 1920s home, you'll find a private gate offering direct access to the ocean and rocky shore.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

321 Ocean Ave., Marblehead

Price: $4,480,000

Size: 4,331 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half

If you were to mistake this Marblehead home for a villa on the Italian coast, we wouldn’t blame you. All this handsome abode needs are some palm trees to make the place feel like you’re on a tropical vacation. Its golden stucco siding, red roof, and location on the water (with accompanying views) does the rest of the work.

As steeped as this home is in European-esque charm, much of that appeal comes from its history. Built in 1920, many of the period details remain, with exquisite lighting sculptures and millwork around the common living spaces. But you don’t need to worry about age taking its toll on the place, thanks to a series of updates done over the years. Many of the home’s appliances and technical workings have been replaced or upgraded within the last 10-15 years, from the toilets to the dishwasher. This impeccable maintenance extends to the grounds, where you’ll find over 40 new trees and bushes planted across the acre of rolling lawns and gardens.

The house also offers private access to the adjacent waterfront. A private gate provides direct access to the rocks, ocean, and beach, offering you a chance to dip your toes in the sea whenever you please. Back up in the house, a stone patio offers panoramic views of the waves below. You get the same vistas inside, from the living spaces to the beautiful, ornate kitchen. Meanwhile, the en-suite bathrooms with the home’s four bedrooms offer extra space for unwinding. The occupants of the primary suite have a particularly nice bathroom with spa vibes and ocean views, adding the perfect dash of everyday luxury to this already paradise-like home.

For more information, contact Team Harborside, Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty, teamharborside.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.