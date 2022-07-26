On the Market: A Hingham Home with a Custom Roof Deck

From the rooftop perch of this South Shore home, you have unfettered views of World's End and Boston Light.

170 Otis St., Hingham

Price: $3,890,000

Size: 5,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Come, take a load off with a view that’ll rival even that of your favorite rooftop bar in Boston. This Hingham home might not have the flashiness that comes with a zip code in the city or glimpses of the glittering skyline you’d find at an urban bar. Instead, it’s for the person who’d much rather take in panoramas of Boston Light (the first ever lighthouse built in the U.S) in the nearby harbor and the grassy expanse of World’s End park, because this abode comes with a large custom-designed roof deck. Cut right into the rooftop of the home, you get an outdoor fireplace, room for a mounted TV and some comfy outdoor furniture, and views of some of the prettiest views Hingham has to offer.

Of course, it’s not all about having a place to sit and taken in golden sunsets each evening. This 2016 build is just as appealing on the inside, where abundant windows, tall ceilings, and an open floor plan contribute to the light, airy, coastal vibe. On the ground floor, you enter into a foyer which flows into the gourmet kitchen. Built for the home chef, this eatery comes with Thermador appliances, stone counters, an oversized center island, and a butler’s pantry to store all your canned goods and ingredients. You can enjoy your culinary creations in the formal dining room, equipped with French doors leading out to a landscaped backyard.

In addition to the home’s outdoor spaces, you can also unwind in the living room, a space lined with windows for views of nearby Hingham Harbor and equipped with a gas fireplace to throw warmth on the space’s hardwood floors. Head upstairs and you’ll find four bedrooms, including a private primary suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. The ample living space, both indoors and out, make this home the perfect spot for weathering all four seasons…though we’d guess summer, with its roof deck weather, might just be the best one to ride out in this South Shore home.

For information, contact Kevin Lewis, Compass, compass.com.

