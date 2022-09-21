On the Market: A Serene Beach House on Cape Cod Bay

With panoramic windows and abundant views of the ocean, this waterfront home on the Cape lives up to its name.

263 Phillips Rd., Sandwich

Price: $2,399,000

Size: 1,888 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Summer has kissed Massachusetts goodbye, making way for back-to-school season and early autumn’s return to routine. Amid the hustle and bustle, it’s important to set aside moments for rest and relaxation. That won’t be an issue for the future owners of Serenity, a shingled home boasting stunning oceanfront views and clean, coastal interiors. Located in a quaint beach community in Sandwich, this 3-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bath residence is sure to keep its owners in a constant state of calm.

Wrapped in panoramic windows, the open-concept first floor of this 2010 build is a sunlit dream, featuring a chef’s kitchen and dining area. The home is perfect for entertaining, and at-home cooks will love the Viking Appliances and show-stopping Carrera marble island, which serves as a centerpiece for the room, bringing guests together around a charcuterie board or some hors d’oeuvres. The space is rounded out by a swoon-worthy living area, complete with a cozy fireplace set into a stone mantle.

The second floor takes relaxing to a whole other level. In the primary suite, a spa-like bathroom and private balcony—with breathtaking ocean views—makes every morning feel like a weekend. Two more bedrooms and a shared bath on this floor add to the home’s family-oriented vibe, by creating space for little ones or extended relatives to come and visit.

Yet somehow, this home’s outdoor living space is more soothing than its interior. Exiting through the back doors of the first floor, you’re met with a salty sea breeze and a large deck space, perfect for summer barbecues or intimate evening gatherings. Just below, a sandy path cuts through a field of beachgrass for a straight shot to the Atlantic. After a dip in the sea, a charming outdoor shower rinses the salt away and welcomes you back to the house.

Featuring the best of coastal design—like light wood flooring, pale blue walls, and grey shingles on the exterior— Serenity is a gem of Cape Cod Bay. And with 24/7 access to the beach, everyday living here would feel like a tranquil escape.

For more information, contact Jane Bodrie, Sotheby’s International Realty – Sandwich Brokerage, sothebysrealty.com.

