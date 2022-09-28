On the Market: A Pretty Antique Inn in Oak Bluffs

28 Narragansett Ave., Oak Bluffs

Price: $2,750,000

Size: 3,350 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 4 full

The Pink Ladies exist outside Rydell High School…or at least one of them does. You’ll find this Pink Lady on Martha’s Vineyard instead, on a corner lot in Oak Bluffs overlooking Ocean Park. This white and hot pink colored dame is reminiscent of the island’s famous “gingerbread houses”, with a spacious wrap around front porch and intricate wood detailing made to look like icing. But it boasts a whole lot more space than those doll-sized cottages.

This historic home, which was built around the same time as the gingerbread houses, was previously used as an inn. The new owners will enjoy over 3,000 square feet of living space here, including nine bedrooms and four full bathrooms (plenty of room for guests!). Lest you worry about it feeling too much like a commercialized vacation home, the home was renovated top-to-bottom earlier this year to make its inn-like origins feel more like a roomy vacation home for a family. We’re talking a double-sized living room for game nights by the decorative stone fireplace, a large dining area for family dinners, and a kitchen where you can cook them in front of an exposed brick wall. In the backyard is a deck, just as large as the one out front, with a grill for barbecue nights. An outdoor shower completes the space, creating a spot where you can rinse off after a trip to nearby Inkwell Beach.

At the end of the night, you can retire to the home’s primary suite. This private space on the first floor comes with its own sitting area, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, making it perfect for not only you, but any long-term guests you may have. On the second floor are the rest of the bedrooms, four of which come with their own private balconies. The sheer size of this place, plus its unusual design and fabulous location, brings a whole new meaning to the idea of “summer loving,” given the fun you can have vacationing here.

For more information, contact Lisa Lucier, Anchor Realty of MV, anchorrealtyMV.com.