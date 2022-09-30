On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year.

237 Riverside Drive, Tiverton, RI

Price: $1,395,000

Size: 1,954 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

There are some people who are afraid of the ocean. And we get it. There’s sharks and jellyfish and rocking waves, not to mention the fact that you can’t even see the bottom. Being in the sea isn’t for everyone—but what does have universal appeal is living on the water. If you’re a thalassophobe in search of a happy medium, try this home on the Sakonnet River in Tiverton, Rhode Island. Yes, it does flow out to the ocean (just don’t think about it too hard), but you get calmer water views, along with a house that is downright darling and well-equipped to be enjoyed whatever the time of year.

A benefit of a riverfront home over an ocean one is there’s a no-wake zone, so if you like being out on calm water, you get that here. The calm waters of the Sakonnet offer opportunities for boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, and swimming. The home’s 74-foot dock and deep water moorings also enable an easy day on the water. When you’re done, watch the remaining boats drift by lazily from your backyard, which has an outdoor seating area, shower, and grilling space, perfect for a rinse and then dining al fresco on a summer night.

The house is perfectly equipped for riding out colder months. Spread among its three stories are three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, and a kitchen fit for a culinary expert. There’s also a number of cozy nooks, storage spots, and gathering spaces, including a sunroom. Best of all, this turnkey home comes with a fireplace, ready for snug nights in watching movies, reading good books, or watching the (thankfully calm and shark-free) river outside.

For more information, contact Susan Bistline, Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty, gustavewhite.com.

