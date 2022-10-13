Take a Look at the Newest Residential Building in Back Bay

212 Stuart, which straddles the line between Back Bay and Bay Village, will officially open Oct. 20.

Moving is a drag for a myriad of reasons, one of them being the headache that is establishing yourself in a new place. Spending hours on the phone waiting for someone to come set up your Wi-Fi or finding a new groomer for your dog that’s close to home is usually nothing short of miserable. That’s why many buildings around Boston are trying to offer some of these services in-house, with the latest being 212 Stuart Street in Back Bay.

This new development from real estate giant Greystar, slated to officially open Oct. 20, offers the basics many have come to expect from high-end buildings: 24-hour concierge service, package and newspaper delivery, plus common spaces like the top floor residents’ lounge, a dining and entertainment terrace, a library, and a state-of-the-art yoga and fitness studio. But they’re also trying to go above and beyond to make a tenant’s new home is actually move-in ready. “Our intent here was to provide effortless living to residents in a place where you can plug in…and be ready to go day one,” says Ryan Souls, director of development with Greystar.

Occupants of the 126-unit, 19-story apartment building will be able to access abundant luxury amenities. They can get their bike repaired, send their pooch to a dog spa and grooming station, and use a fully equipped conference room—all without leaving the building. Plus, a concierge is on staff to coordinate anything they might need, from getting their dry cleaning delivered, renting a bike or scooter, or even helping them figure out where to eat dinner and what to do that night.

But life is still easy for anyone who enjoys doing their own research. Each unit in the building comes with complimentary Wi-Fi access, so residents aren’t battling with a local provider to set up an account. It’s also WiredScore certified with Platinum status—which means it has amazing infrastructure and puts an end to all those pixelated Zoom meetings.

Greystar is also in the works of adding a potential sushi restaurant to the ground floor, rounding out its benefits. “It’s well positioned for a general mix of Back Bay residents,” says Gary Kerr, managing director of development, Northeast, for GreyStar. “You have an international population of people here for work or education (and) people who’ve lived and owned in Back Bay for number of years and are looking for best in caliber experience.”

Located on the border of Back Bay and Bay Village, part of the appeal of this site was its proximity to both areas, says Souls. Once a parking lot, the space now offers new housing in a spot that straddles the line between the bustle of Back Bay and the more residential feel of Bay Village. It also presented a rare chance to bring a new development to Back Bay. “It really was a unique site and really was the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village,” Kerr says. “That’s what made it a special opportunity. While the site itself was small, we were building a high rise and recognized the opportunity to build something special.”

Souls says the building is already open and taking on tenants, but they’re still doing final touch-ups on the place. About 23 percent of the units have been leased so far. 212 Stuart Street starts leasing for $4,000 a month for select studios, while one-to-two bedroom units range from $4,300 to $9,100 a month, depending on size (they range from 500 square feet to 2,100 square feet) and layout. There’s also several two- and three-bedroom penthouses and town home units for anyone looking for a roomier rental.

No matter the size, all units come with high-end features including custom Italian cabinetry, panelized Bosch appliances, smart home technology, Caesarstone quartz countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows, which show views of the adjacent neighborhood.

