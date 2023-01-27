On the Market: A Mod Brick-and-Beam Loft in Davis Square

Loft living mostly began as an affordable way for artists to repurpose abandoned industrial spaces into functional home/studios, but it’s long since become trendy to live in units that look like factories. While there’s a latent irony in romanticizing an industrial set-up, it does sort of make sense. Huge windows, exposed brick, and wooden beamed ceilings do make for a spacious, creative home design. However, this Somerville unit isn’t just mimicking the trend of factory-style: It’s the real deal. The complex In the early 2000s, Davis Design/Development Corp. converted this building to residential lofts; before that, the complex housed factory spaces for M.W. Carr Co. and Comfort Pillow.

This particular unit was gut-renovated and redesigned by Catherine Truman Architects “with an eye to the future,” as its listing describes it. The one-bedroom loft maintains its original post-and-beam construction with natural wood, painted white brick interior walls, and 13 oversized windows that provide an abundance of natural light. All together, the remodel merges an industrial skeleton with a modern professional sheen, ideal for the creatively inclined urban dweller inclined to take advantage of the location’s Red Line convenience and the buzz of Davis Square.

As with most revamped lofts, the layout is airy, spacious, and freeing. An open floor plan leaves room for hosting and entertaining, with a living room, huge kitchen, and dining space. Built into the center of the kitchen is an island counter big enough for a banquet and equipped with Energy Star appliances and a wine fridge. The bedroom comes not only with an ensuite bathroom, but with an office alcove, divided from the sleeping area by a row of built-in bookshelves (which not only serve as convenient storage for the Penguin Classics collection you were once gifted, but make for an excellent Zoom-call background). Rounding off the place is a private porch-like balcony that provides some coveted outdoor living space and off-street parking so you don’t have to deal with Somerville meters and subsequent enforcement.

