This Is the Most Expensive Home Listing Ever to Hit the South Shore

This Cohasset estate was featured in the 2022 Jon Hamm movie Confess, Fletch.

49 Margin St., Cohasset

Price: $18,000,000

Size: 20,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 7 full, 4 partial

The scenic waterfront communities of the South Shore have always been desirable, which means living here is pricey. But no home has been quite as expensive as this Cohasset estate, which just hit the market and broke records for the most expensive home ever listed in the South Shore region.

This Georgian Revival home, known as “The Oaks,” was built in 1932 on nine acres of a private peninsula overlooking Massachusetts Bay. Since then, only four owners have enjoyed the home’s 1,800 feet of oceanfront access, including Clarence W. Barron and the Bancroft family who, according to the realtor’s listing, were the founders of Barron’s magazine and the former owners of Dow Jones.

The property’s listing agent, Chris Roy of Sotheby’s International Realty, is actually one of the few people who’ve lived in the estate, which his father has owned for the past 30 years. “I have countless memories there,” Roy says. “From summer BBQs to Super Bowl parties and everything in between, the list of fond memories is long.” Roy’s brother, Peter, was even married on the grounds: “The wedding and reception included both the interior and exterior portions of the property—and the energy brought the entire estate to life in a way that is difficult to articulate.”

The interior includes a formal dining room, grand foyer, and a living room with coffered ceilings. There’re also 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus a screening room, a wood-paneled library and an office. Additionally, the grounds contain multiple terraces, several Jacuzzis, a tennis court, a pool, a skating pond—not to mention a pool house with a full kitchen and bathroom, as well as a private beach with a 112-foot deep-water dock.

The home is so idyllic that it’s been used in movies, according to Sotheby’s. Interested buyers—or people just curious to get a glimpse of this house—can see it in the 2017 film Thoroughbreds and in the 2022 Jon Hamm film Confess, Fletch.

